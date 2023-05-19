Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Regular readers of the Woster column are probably aware of the fact that it takes very little to set in motion my memory machine, which is located somewhere deep in this rapidly deteriorating brain. A spontaneous visit with a former customer-friend at a fair, ball game or post-funeral luncheon would be examples. I bring this up because an annual “memory in motion” catalyst would be graduation time.

A couple of weeks ago, I attended a commencement ceremony. Although I had no strong personal connection, it is always a morale booster to observe our young people as they are about to take the next step. This weekend, we will join Penny’s sister and clan to celebrate the high school graduation of a great niece.

I have little memory of my Chamberlain high school graduation, other than how badly I wanted to get out of that wool suit, get rid of the relatives and go find a few of my Class of 1957 friends. To do what, I’m not certain, but I suspect we had fun!

Graduation from SDSU, early June of 1962, is more visible, including the Sylvan Circle location, a military officer of some rank as the speaker and, of course, Woster and Yackley were alphabetically at the end of the diploma line. I stress it was the alphabet rather than grades that defined our location. I think.

I have written before that following graduation and a goodbye to the folks, I spent the rest of the evening at Bob and Elaine Yackley’s enjoying a libation and some great food. After that, I slept a few hours on the couch and headed for Sioux Falls. It was the first day of my new job with the Stockyards Company and I was scheduled to punch in at 6 that morning, which I did.

Interestingly, in those days, a degree didn’t mean nearly as much in a Stockyards setting as a new fellow’s willingness and ability to work a 10- hour day – and I mean work. In fact, as Harry Mather, the yards superintendent, introduced me to the various employees, a grizzly World War II vet named Sam made a telling comment as he pulled a cigar stub from his mouth. “Just what we need around here is another blanket-blank college kid!”

Much like most of the other “old timers,” once they realized that Hank and Frank had taught me how to work, a long- lasting friendship developed. I still think of those guys on occasion and truly cherish the memories.

As an aside, during my early years at the Stockyards we had several World War II vets and more than a few veterans of the Korean War – wonderful guys they were.

On the topic of military veterans, the Stockyards and “memories,” we buried a legend a few weeks ago when we said goodbye to Clare Vollan. Most readers who shipped to Adams Dougherty Commission Co. at the yards knew Clare as a salesman and friend, which happens when you spend over 50 years marketing hogs.

He was the owner of Adams, and the firm had a very good cattle alley, but if you wanted to visit with Clare, you best head for the hog alley. That was his home away from home, and by the way, he was awfully good at his trade.

Clare was a proud American and the military service, complete with the flag presentation to wife Carolyn and a beautiful playing of Taps, conducted in the church proper, confirmed that in spades. Boy, you talk about “cherishing memories.” Clare Vollan is providing a load of fodder for me.

I should mention that the very successful Stockyards Ag Experience Barn, located at Falls Park, is a product of more than a few people, but if I were to select one individual who had the dream and drive to make it happen, it would be Clare. The guy will be missed by many.

On the topic of graduations, those taking place in the spring of 2023 are even more special because those classes of high school and college students spent much of their upper educational careers dealing with COVID. That includes those who teach. What an amazing two-year ordeal for all.

Our New York City family had a daughter in high school, a boy in grade school, working parents and a dog. The Minneapolis family had a boy in middle school and two daughters at the University of Minnesota who, for several reasons, decided that the cost of a dorm made little sense. Three students, two working adults and a dog under one roof made for, shall we say, very interesting times.

Although the Sioux Falls Grandpa and Grandma were not directly involved, every time we ended a Zoom or phone conversation, Penny would simply say, “I have no idea how they are doing this.”

So many families were dealing with the same situation, and in retrospect, the education of our young people was somehow accomplished. It was certainly not done in a manner desired by those involved, but the goal of graduation has been reached. Hats off to each and every one of you, and a sincere Tri-State Neighbor congratulations!

Now, let us hope that the powers that be seriously review what was done right and what was done wrong and make the necessary adjustments should another pandemic strike this nation. As always, be safe in your daily labors and thanks for what you do.