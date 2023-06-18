Sheri Poore Tri-State Neighbor columnist Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls. Follow Sheri Poore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I’m bringing my husband, Kirk Evenson, back as a guest writer for this column. When he shared a story on social media of our recent adventure with his Cessna T210, his friends told him the tale had their hearts pounding.

On a Friday in early May my wife, her brother and I set off to give her brother a ride home to Indiana. It had been a difficult week for all of us as we lost Sheri’s father, Glenn, the previous Tuesday. The three-hour flight from Sioux Falls to Valparaiso was uneventful other than the light to moderate turbulence we experienced, as well as heavy air traffic around the Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

After the staff at the Valparaiso airport refueled my plane, I entered the flight plan from Valparaiso to Sioux Falls into my ForeFlight app and submitted it to the FAA. Then Sheri and I boarded the plane and were on our way.

I expected it would be another ordinary flight – we’d talk to the various regional flight control centers who would warn us of other pilots and weather; we’d enjoy the views; Sheri and I would have some time to talk. Normal.

One of the things I have done as a pilot is to try to imagine flights that aren’t normal and think about what I should have in place in the plane so that abnormal, dangerous situations can be quickly turned into safe outcomes. My plane has state-of-the-art avionics, comm, and autopilot to keep my passengers and me safe. But it also has two layers of redundant systems just in case the avionics might degrade.

For example, I have a magnetic compass, a battery-backed G5 instrument that provides me with the normal information about heading, altitude, air speed, turn coordination, vertical speed. As another layer of redundancy, I bought a georeferenced iPad Mini that I attach to my yoke. It tells me where I am no matter what happens to my avionics, and I have a Sentry Plus which has a Wi-Fi connection to my iPad.

The Sentry Plus provides the iPad with extremely accurate WAAS GPS, attitude and heading reference system, automatic dependent surveillance – broadcast out and in (“out” so that air traffic control can see me; “in” so that I can see what they can see such as other planes and weather), and a carbon monoxide detector.

On top of all this, I have my plane serviced by the same airframe and power plant mechanics so that over time they have become intimately familiar with minute aspects of my plane. For example, recently my primary mechanic noticed that the hydraulic shaft on the nose wheel was down a bit. He filled it with nitrogen to bring the nose up 1 inch and provide a bit more clearance for the propeller blades in case of a hard landing with the nose coming down toward the runway.

Last year I came in faster than usual on a landing at Yankton, and when I pressed on my brakes they locked up and created bald spots on both main landing tires. Those tires were replaced. My nose wheel tire was losing air, and it was replaced. My brakes started to tug the plane to the right, and I immediately had the brake hydraulic fluid checked and topped off. The primary mechanic found other problems with the brakes that most likely led to them locking up in Yankton. I told him to fix it all.

Preparing for anything

My plane is loaded for bear when it comes to instrument flight. It’s a safe plane. It’s a well-maintained plane. I say all this to give you a heads up and warn you that what happened on our flight home was not normal.

We took off from Valparaiso at 5:30 p.m. and made our way west while flying just south of Chicago O’Hare’s airspace. Once I was away from O’Hare, I turned to the northwest so that we could get away from rain clouds that were between us and Sioux Falls. We had started out at 8,500 feet with clear skies, but after about half an hour dropped to 6,500 feet because of lower, thick gray cloud layers.

My flight following had been transferred to Chicago Rockford Center. About one hour into our flight my secondary nav/comm radio went black, with a warning that it was low on power, and it began an emergency warning beep like you might hear in a hospital.

I was trying to switch it off when suddenly my avionics screens flashed, broke up like we were in some type of Poltergeist movie, came back on and then suddenly died.

I immediately called Chicago Rockford Center with my remaining power and said, “Chicago Rockford Center, Centurion 4678 Quebec, I’m declaring an emergency, alternator died, battery dying, I’ve lost all avionics, I need to land.”

The flight controller told me that the nearest airport was Freeport, 6 miles south. I asked for a heading, and he gave me 130. I was turning to 130 by looking at my iPad when he asked if I could switch frequency to 121.0. I told him I was unable; my avionics were dead.

As I completed my turn I looked up and saw the most beautiful sight – the airport was 6 miles south and I was perfectly lined up for a left base turn onto the runway. Since I was 1 mile above ground level and the plane has a 9-to-1 glide ratio at 100 mph indicated air speed, I knew that even if my engine died, I could glide 9 miles and easily land safely.

I began configuring my plane to land by dropping the first notch of flaps. I turned the landing gear switch down, but without power the wheels weren’t going to drop into place.

I extended the emergency landing gear hand pump and began pumping it so I could drop the wheels into position for landing.

Chicago Rockford kept asking me questions, and I kept trying to answer above all the emergency avionics warnings going off, but pretty soon I didn’t have enough power to form a transmission connection. Finally, even the avionics alarms and warnings died from lack of power.

As I was pumping my landing gear into place, a warning flashed across my iPad that the cabin had 70 parts per million carbon monoxide. I wasn’t sure whether that was a dangerous level, but wasn’t about to take any chances. Way too many pilots and their passengers have died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

I shoved the cabin heat closed in case that was the problem and pulled the cabin air wide open. The carbon monoxide warning stopped.

I resumed pumping the landing gear down. Finally, the wheels swung into place and locked. I continued pumping until the lever was hard to push in the hope that they were secure and would stay in place when we landed. Normally I’d check the landing gear light to ensure it was bright green, but all lights were off.

Silence on the radio

Everything was quiet. All other pilots had been moved to other frequencies. I heard a woman at Chicago Rockford Center talking softly with the controller. He told her I’d lost engine power; she corrected him, saying I’d lost my alternator and electrical power. She said that without power I wouldn’t be able to drop my flaps and I’d be making a fast landing.

He then asked me to make a left turn if I could hear him. I made a left turn for a count of three so he would know I could hear him, and then turned right to rejoin my base leg so I would be aligned to turn onto the final approach.

At that point everything went quiet; even the controllers stopped talking. The only sound was the steady hum of the engine and propeller.

As I turned onto final, I prepared for the landing with a GUMPSS check – ‘G’as fullest tank, maybe; ‘U’ndercarriage down and locked, I hoped; ‘M’ixture full rich; ‘P’rop set to highest rpm in case I needed to abort the landing; ‘S’witches set, but doesn’t matter, there are no landing lights; ‘S’eat belts secure.

As I sat up and relaxed for a moment something caught my eye. I looked to my left north of the airport and noticed in the distance a police car and further back were two firetrucks, all with their lights on, racing for the airport.

If their sirens were going, I couldn’t hear them. It seemed surreal, like I was watching a movie with the sound turned off and maybe it was time to get a bag of popcorn and turn the channel.

I turned back to my approach. The plane was perfectly centered on the runway. It was a stabilized approach.

Since my comm was down I couldn’t switch on the runway glide slope lights to check my glide path, but it looked good. Normally I pull power to idle when the runway threshold disappears under my windshield, but I wanted to touch down as soon as possible. I pulled the throttle to idle early and began my glide down to the runway.

I looked to the end of the runway to better gauge my descent speed and soon noticed something wasn’t right. My descent was normal, airspeed was normal, but I was streaking down the runway too fast.

I was quickly approaching the halfway point and hadn’t yet touched down.

The Cessna 210 has a well-deserved reputation for being difficult to slow down, but this was way beyond what I normally experienced.

Then it hit me that I’d made a critical and potentially extremely dangerous mistake: I was making a downwind landing.

Do we have your attention? Good! Watch for the June 30 issue of the Tri-State Neighbor to read the rest of the story.