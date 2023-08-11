It’s been a whirlwind past couple of weeks, and this week is no exception. Aug. 8-13 is the 113th annual Faith Stock Show and Rodeo in Faith, South Dakota. It is an event that many in our area look forward to all year long.
We are helping this year by organizing the Pen of Three Show, scheduled for Friday, Aug. 11. We are excitedly looking forward to this event!
Other events will include: PRCA bronc match, ranch rodeo, multiple rodeo performances, Indian relay races, a carnival, and Saturday and Sunday parades.
We were able to get away for a much need vacation last week. We loaded up and traveled a total 2,000 miles round-trip to a cabin on a peaceful lake, in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. There my great-grandfather built MAPADABA “Camp” in the 1940s, and my kiddos are some of the fifth generation that still love the tradition of getting to spend time there.
While there we spent time swimming, kayaking, camping on the island, roasting marshmallows, sitting around the campfire, celebrating family birthdays, seeing two of the Great Lakes, jumping off the Black Rocks, and much more.
Even with all those activities my favorite time was spent being at cabin spending time with family. The kids thoroughly enjoyed their long awaited cousin time, with their cousins from South Carolina.
While we were gone, some crazy weather hit our area. July 29, rain and hail came through 10 miles west of our house. Then Aug. 4-6 we received a rainfall of sporadic totals:
• 1.75 inches at our house
• 2.25 inches 10 miles east of us
• 4.5 inches south of Faith
• 2-3.5 inches in the Belle Fourche area
• 6.5 inches north of Faith
• 3.5 inches southeast of Fort Pierre
I can’t believe summer is winding down already. Some area schools start next week, and our kids start Aug. 28. Updates on that, stock show happenings and other ranch activities to come in the next report.
Heather runs West River’s Senn Red Angus with husband Jerry where they raise registered and commercial cows and six kids who are a big part of the operation.