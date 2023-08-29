One way to tell if your farming practices are healthy is to look to the skies.

“The birds are a really good reflection of things going on further down the ecosystems,” said KC Jensen, wildlife biologist with the Ecdysis Foundation, headquartered on a farm just off Interstate 90’s Brandt exit in Deuel County, South Dakota.

Jensen is one of a team of scientists that’s been working over the last two years to quantify key factors of regenerative agriculture in a project known as the 1,000 farms initiative. His bird inventories are one of about a dozen measurements Ecdysis researchers are taking at regenerative and conventional farms across the continent.

Like humans, birds need food, security, comfort and sustenance to survive, Jensen said, explaining his research to visitors on the Aug. 12 field day at Blue Dasher Farm, where Ecdysis Foundation is based. It’s a tough existence for birds at California’s conventional almond farms where it’s bare dirt and no ground cover between the rows of trees, he said.

“If you’re a bird you better pack a lunch,” Jensen said.

Another Ecdysis researcher, master’s student Tia Busenitz, analyses bug populations during data colleting missions. Insects get a bad rap as pests in farm fields, she said, but that’s not always the case.

“They have been building up our farms and supporting them in ways we don’t think about,” she said.

In addition to cataloging birds and insects, the 1,000 farms initiative is collecting information on soil biology, water infiltration, ground cover, yields, nutrients, economics, profitability and more. By the end of the summer, they will have visited 400 farms in 25 stays and two Canadian provinces.

This type of research on this scale as never been done before, said Dr. Jonathan Lundgren, founder and director of Ecdysis Foundation and Blue Dasher Farm.

“It’s the first time in history we’re examining an entire continent’s food system in detail,” he said to crowd of a couple hundred gathered under a large tent for the evening event that included a meal of local foods and a screening of the movie “Common Ground,” which features regenerative producers from the area.

Lundgren believes the research will give some weight to the success stories people hear about regenerative farming methods.

“They’re being swept aside as anecdotes,” he said. “With science we can overturn that.”

Scientific experiments are all about correlation and causation, cause and effect.

There’s one particular sort of relationship that’s surfaced as the most important as Ecdysis researchers gather data around the country. That is between the scientist and the farmer.

Lundgren read an email from a farmer who was especially pleased with the thoughtful questions, genuine interest and professional conduct from research team who visited his farm. The scientists with boots on the ground make personal contacts with farmers and listen to them tell about their experiences.

“Data is necessary, but it’s not sufficient to change behavior,” Lundgren said. “Trust and relationships change behavior.”

Behavior is changing as regenerative practices become more wildly used. When Gail Fuller started planting cover crops on his Kansas farm, neighbors wrote angry letters to the landowners he was renting from encouraging them end his lease, he said. The self-described “recovering conventional farmer” said he’s worried that the lack of plant diversity and reliance on synthetic fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides will wipe out insects, birds and maybe humans. While cover crops are a good first step away from that, he’d like to see a return to a perennial system. The 3,200 acres that was dedicated solely to corn and soybeans on his farm is now all grass, raising lambs, chickens and ducks.

“We need farmers at all scales,” Fuller said. “This works across the board.”

Ecdysis researchers are working at all angles to support farmers making the move to more regenerative methods. On the high tech side, Dr. Kelton Welch, research entomologist and ecological collections manager, is developing artificial intelligence to help identify the insects researchers send in from the field. He’s got his work cut out from him with hundreds of thousands of bugs coming in from the field through the 1,000 farms initiative. While his AI program is not as accurate as the human eye, it is faster.

While Welch’s eye is pretty quick, identifying 100 bugs in an hour, AI can do that in couple minutes.

“This AI is going to save us so much time. It can do so much work so fast,” he said. “We need that now. We need to know what’s happening in the world. To do that, we need these giant data sets.”

Another tool Ecdysis researchers developed is a homemade roller crimper for terminating cover crops. While the equipment can be purchased new for about $35,000 research scientist Dr. Ryan Schmid wanted to demonstrate that farmers can make their own. So with a 22-foot disc frame, scrap yard drums that came from the North Dakota oil fields, and a quick lesson in welding, NAME made a roller crimper for under $6,000.

“It’s not that complicated of a machine,” he said.

“Regenerative” has become a buzz word in agriculture, and most every company has put focus on sustainability, sequestering carbon or addressing climate change. But Lundgren says their research is bigger than that.

“It’s a piece of the puzzle,” he said. “This is beyond inputs. It’s beyond buying something else.”

After getting a baseline of data from field and quantifying what makes regenerative methods work, Lundgren sees the 1,000 farms initiative turning into a citizen science effort, letting farmers take their own samples and track their own data. From there: the world. He wants to globalize the approach and is already visiting with farmers in Vietnam.

Helping toward that goal, the Ecdysis Foundation was awarded an $800,000 from the Rockefeller Foundation to train under represented farmers, including black and indigenous people, in regenerative agriculture.

Ecdysis and its work has grown since its beginnings. Busenitz, the bug collecting student, is one of the longest tenure workers at Blue Dasher farms. The Ashville, North Carolina, native has seen the operation grow from seven employees to 35 and from one minivan to a fleet of 10. She was hooked after her first summer at the farm, she said, because it was a community and an adventure unlike anything she’d experienced.

Working together in small teams for 10 days on the road at a time, she appreciates that co-workers are like family. She also appreciates those relationships they create and the enthusiasm that comes from the farmers they meet in the sustainable agriculture community.

“They’re trying new things, and they’re so excited,” she said.