Farmfest Schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 1

8 a.m. Show Opens

8:30-9:20 a.m. Strategic Decision Making, Sponsored by CHS at Wick Buildings Farmfest Center

9:30-10:15 a.m. Overview of U.S. Ag Exports and Trade Policy at Wick Buildings Farmfest Center

10 a.m. Minnesota State Patrol Vehicle Inspection at Nuss Truck Booth 830

10-11 a.m. Cattle Chute Demos and Company Presentations at Livestock Tent

10:30-11:50 a.m. The New Farm Bill and Other USDA Ag Policy Issues at Wick Buildings Farmfest Center

11 a.m. Farm Safety Demonstrations at UMASH Farm Safety Pavilion

Noon to 1 p.m. Livestock Education Program at Livestock Tent

Noon to 1 p.m. Linder Farm Network Noon Show and Ice Cream at Wick Buildings Farmfest Center

Noon to 1:30 p.m. The Singing Cowgirl at Networking Lounge

1 p.m. Kids’ Pedal Pull near Entrance Gate 2

1:15-2:40 p.m. Understanding “Climate-Smart” Practices and Policies at Wick Buildings Farmfest Center

1:30-2:30 p.m. Cattle Chute Demos and Company Presentations at Livestock Tent

2 p.m. Farm Safety Demonstrations at UMASH Farm Safety Pavilion

2 p.m. Minnesota State Patrol Vehicle Inspection at Nuss Truck Booth 830

4 p.m. Show Closes

Wednesday, Aug. 2

8 a.m. Show Opens

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mobile Health Screenings at UMASH Farm Safety Pavilion

8-10 a.m. Minnesota Farm Bureau Pancake Breakfast at Wick Buildings Farmfest Center

8:30-9:10 a.m. Changing Hands, Sponsored by FBFS at Wick Buildings Farmfest Center

9:15-11:50 a.m. U.S. House Ag Committee Farm Bill Listening Session at Wick Buildings Farmfest Center

10 a.m. Minnesota State Patrol Vehicle Inspection at Nuss Truck Booth 830

10-11 a.m. Cattle Chute Demos and Company Presentations at Livestock Tent

10 a.m. to noon Meet and Greet with Larson Farms at Kibble Equipment Lot 531 and 532

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. MN Towards Zero Deaths Child Seat Safety Checks TBD

11 a.m. Farm Safety Demonstrations at UMASH Farm Safety Pavilion

Noon to 1 p.m. Linder Farm Network Noon Show at Wick Buildings Farmfest Center

Noon to 1 p.m. Livestock Education Program at Livestock Tent

Noon to 1 p.m. Meet and Greet with Tik Tok’s Minnesota Ag Teacher at Networking Lounge

1 p.m. Kids’ Pedal Pull near Entrance Gate 2

1:10-2:45 p.m. Perspectives on Minnesota Ag and Rural Policy Issues at Wick Buildings Farmfest Center

1:30-2:30 p.m. Cattle Chute Demos and Company Presentations at Livestock Tent

2 p.m. Farm Safety Demonstrations at UMASH Farm Safety Pavilion

2 p.m. Minnesota State Patrol Vehicle Inspection at Nuss Truck Booth 830

3-3:45 p.m. Data-Driven Insurance Decisions: LRP and Crop Insurance at Wick Buildings Farmfest Center

4 p.m. Show Closes

Thursday, Aug. 3

7:30-10:30 a.m. University of Minnesota Manure Applicator Certification Program at Wick Buildings Farmfest Center

8-10:30 a.m. Annie’s Project 20th Anniversary Celebration at Morton Buildings Lot 422

10 a.m. Minnesota State Patrol Vehicle Inspection at Nuss Truck Booth 830

10-11 a.m. Cattle Chute Demos and Company Presentations at Livestock Tent

10:45-11:50 a.m. Women in Ag Event and Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award Presentation at Wick Buildings Farmfest Center

10:45 a.m. Farm Safety Demonstrations at UMASH Farm Safety Pavilion

11 a.m. Kids’ Pedal Pull near Entrance Gate 2

Noon to 1 p.m. Linder Farm Network Noon Show at Wick Buildings Farmfest Center

Noon to 1 p.m. Livestock Education Program at Livestock Tent

Noon to 2 p.m. Mary Schwartz, Musician at Networking Lounge

1:15-2:45 p.m. University of Minnesota Farm Family of the Year Program at Wick Buildings Farmfest Center

1:30-2:30 p.m. Cattle Chute Demo at Livestock Tent

2 p.m. Farm Safety Demonstrations at UMASH Farm Safety Pavilion

2 p.m. Minnesota State Patrol Vehicle Inspection at Nuss Truck Booth 830

4 p.m. Show Closes