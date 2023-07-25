It’s that time of year when 28,000 people gather in rural Redwood County, Minnesota, to learn about the latest technology and equipment in agriculture and talk ag issues.
Farmfest is set for Aug. 1-3 near the intersections of Minnesota Highway 67 and County Highway 13 north of Morgan, Minnesota. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Wick Buildings in the center of the Farmfest show grounds is a popular spot. It’s where the major panel discussions and award presentations are held.
“I think one thing people look forward to every year are the Farmfest forums,” said Niki Jones, spokeswoman with IDEAg, a branch of the American Farm Bureau that puts on both Farmfest in Minnesota and Dakotafest in Mitchell, South Dakota two weeks later.
The big topic this year is the new farm bill. Day 1 will bring a discussion on the farm bill and other policies of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith have been invited for the talk, along with leaders of Minnesota farm organizations. On day 2, Congressman G.T. Thom, a representative from Pennsylvania who is chairman of the U.S. House Ag Committee, will host a listening sessions with Minnesota delegates.
Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Tim Walz will be on hand, and state department heads will discuss Minnesota ag and rural policy issues.
An exciting lineup of feature forums is planned for Farmfest 2023, according to Kent Thiesse…
On Thursday, the Wick stage will be the spot for awards. For the fourth year running, the Farmfest Woman Farm of the Year will be named in the morning. The University of Minnesota will honor families of the year in each county in the afternoon.
Nominations have been strong for the Woman Farmer of the Year program, Jones said. There are many qualifying candidates each year.
“It’s always rough on our judges,” she said.
People are also reading…
Nominees are judged by IDEAg staff, representatives from the program’s sponsors and a member of the Farm Bureau’s Womens Leadership Committee.
Congratulations to these woman farmer nominees!
Close to 400 exhibitors will be on site with their latest offerings. Polaris is a new addition to the Ride and Drive equipment demonstration areas. The Polaris demonstration space will be just inside Gate 1 while Ziegler Ag will have its spot at the back corner of the show grounds. Can-Am’s area is just inside Gate 3.
A new giveaway from CHS this year will supply three winners with $1,000 worth of Cenex fuel. Register to win just inside the entrance gates. One winner will be drawn each day.
“With gas prices lately, it’s really nice to have that taken care of for a while,” Jones said.
Those looking for a break can once again find a seat in the networking lounge, located at the end of Seed Row where the hops are growing near Gate 1. Grab a refreshment and enjoy some local singers Peter Klug, the Singing Cowgirl and Mary Schwartz. Wednesday’s entertainment is Nathan Anderson, a Minnesota ag teacher who’s garnered a following of 250,000 people on TikTok.
This is Farmfest’s 42nd year.
“These three days of August are filled with the very best in Minnesota agriculture, and I always look forward to the opportunity to visit with farmers, vendors, and visitors from throughout the state and beyond,” Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said in a prepared welcome message.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture booth (Exhibit 517S) will have information on the Ag Water Quality Certification Program, ag grant and loan opportunities and expanding weather tracking technologies that allow farmers to optimize their pesticide and fertilizer applications. Peterson said the booth will also have resources available on farm and rural mental health.
“We know market uncertainties, extreme weather conditions, and disease outbreaks can have a major impact on our wellbeing,” he said.
Tickets to Farmfest are $10 at the gate or $8 if bought in advance online at farmfest.com. Use the discount code FARMGUIDE23 for an additional $2 off. Kids 17 and under get in free.
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.