A professional management and business school for those in the sheep industry is coming to Pipestone, Minnesota.
The Pipestone Lamb and Wool Sheep for Profit School will be held July 12-15.
The program aims to help producers improve sheep management skills, increase the profitability of your sheep operation and form relationships in the business. Expert instructors with diverse and practical sheep experience will help define your vision and build a practical plan to achieve your goals.
The school will be intense, combining lecture, group discussion and visits to Pipestone area sheep operations. This three-day investment will change your sheep operation and your view of the sheep industry, organizers said.
This is the 12th Sheep for Profit course offering with 218 past participants from 24 different states and Canada having completed the course.
Enrollment in the school is limited to create an ideal learning environment and allow for one-on-one advising. Visit www.pipestonesheep.com for registration information and a course schedule. Contact the Pipestone Lamb and Wool Management Program, Minnesota West Community and Technical College, P.O. Box 250, Pipestone, MN 56164, 800-658-2330 or e-mail: melinda.lamote@mnwest.edu.