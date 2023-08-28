Residents and businesses on the east side of Faulkton, South Dakota, will soon hear the sounds of construction as a new business comes to town.

North Prairie Butchery is a custom meat processing business that will handle 25 animals per day. The Butchery is the brainchild of fifth-generation ranchers Troy and Stacy Hadrick of Faulkton.

“It’s a proposed processing plant that Stacy and I have put together based on what we would need as ranchers,” Hadrick said on the phone while moving cattle recently. “We are trying to build this from a rancher’s perspective because of all the processing we’re trying to do in direct market sales of our beef.”

The plant designed to process beef, pork and bison and handle making all the specialty cuts, grinding, smoking and turning meat into products like summer sausage and snack sticks.

Hadrick said many ranchers have wanted access to a plant that could handle trailer loads of animals at a time and do custom work.

North Prairie Butchery will process animals to a ranchers’ specifications and offer retail-style packaging.

“That will give other ranchers a chance at their own direct marketing sales, similar to what we’re trying to do,” Hadrick said. “We want to be a one-stop shop for producers trying to build a direct marketing business.”

The plant will be buying some cattle as well. It’s an effort, Hadrick said, to keep some of the feeder cattle from moving out of state.

“We’d like to keep some of this cattle business right here in South Dakota," he said.

Like a number of other producers, the Hadricks were hurt financially in 2019 by a fire at the Tyson Plant in Holcomb, Kansas. They sent cattle to Kansas for finishing and got some good premiums on the quality of beef they sent south, Hadrick said. The family’s cattle were scheduled to go in for processing on a Tuesday, but the fire happened the Friday before. With the plant down, there was a huge backup in the processing work.

“You take 6,000 cattle a day processing capacity offline for a month, and that’s trouble,” Hadrick said. “There isn’t any redundancy built into the system.”

It took 45 days to get his cattle processed after the fire.

“That was strike one,” he said.

Strike two took place the following year when COVID hit and packing plants shut down when workers fell ill.

Strike three, in his eyes, happened the next year during political hearings in Washington, D.C. Decision-makers were talking about forcing the packers to buy more cash cattle every week instead of grid cattle.

“We had cattle ready to go, and no one would pick them up,” he said.

He decided it was time to figure out how to do something different.

“Three straight years of that mess, and it was time to look into other options,” he said.

The process of building a new packing plant is in the final steps before construction begins. The site is selected on the east edge of Faulkton at the industrial park. The preliminary designs are finished, too.

“We’re getting there,” he said.

They’ve hired an operations manager. Once the business is up and running, Hadrick says they plan on having up to 25 employees on the floor to handle the processing. Another six or seven will run the other functions at the plant.

“We’ll be a pretty big employer in our part of South Dakota,” Hadrick said.

The facility will be divided into three parts. “The barn” is where they’ll unload cattle. Pens there will hold cattle under a fabric roof similar to a hoop barn structure until processing. They wanted producers to be able to deliver their cattle the afternoon or evening before processing, Hadrick said. The cattle can be overnighted in a ventilated facility and put on water and hay, depending on the schedule.

The plant will have a harvest and fabrication floor to do the processing, as well as a retail store to sell products from the plant directly to consumers. The Hadricks would also like to be able to use the facility to host events.

“The structure will be around 21,000 square feet,” he said. “We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves, but we have thought about the expansion potential. We’re designing it to eventually be able to double the size of the facility.

If it’s built according to plans, North Prairie Butchery would be the largest plant in South Dakota that offers custom processing, according to Hadrick. Now, the closest such plant to Faulkton is a 150-mile round trip.

“There’s a void between the smallest plants in our state and a Tyson Foods,” he said. “We want to fill that void in.”

He compares it to the first ethanol plant built in South Dakota when the goal was to keep some of the producers’ grain in-state and add some value to it.

As they finalize plans, Hadrick encourages interested producers and investors to reach out. Visit northprairiebutchery.com for information.

“We need to know that we have supporters and business lined up,” he said.

Chad Smith is a freelance journalist living in the western suburbs of the Twin Cities, but grew up in Castlewood, South Dakota. After spending 22 years behind a microphone in radio, Chad made the switch six years ago to full-time freelance journalism, covering agriculture, state and national news stories, sports and everything in between. Daily Headlines Daily Ag News and Market information from across the midwest. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Chad Smith Follow Chad Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false