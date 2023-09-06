Chop, pack, repeat. That is what Labor Day weekend consists of for most farmers in and around Gregory County.
My family just finished chopping Saturday, Sept. 2. The road to one field we were chopping was straight sand. The trucks just sink in, so we had to make do with what we had pulled the trucks up the hill. Saturday morning from 7-11 a.m., I had to pull silage trucks up that hill. We weren’t planning on having to do that but sometimes when things don’t go to plan, you have to make it work to get the job done.
After pulling trucks all morning I headed back to our house to get ready for my cousin’s wedding. It was a great wedding and it was even better to catch up with some family we haven’t seen in a long time.
School has been going well, and I feel like I have finally gotten back into the routine of things, which is a great feeling. One of the classes I’m taking this year is welding. I took welding my freshman year and I am excited to take it again. This year I am what my teacher calls her advanced student. We all have taken welding before, and all of the advanced students have to create a sculpture for the courthouse for our semester project. I have been brainstorming some projects I would like to complete.
Cross country has been going well. We have already attended a couple of meets. The meets didn’t go as I would have hoped, but it’s the beginning of the season still and I have plenty of time to work toward my goals. We have a meet Tuesday, Sept. 5t, and I am hopeful that this meet will go better than the first two.
Another thing that kept my family busy over Labor Day weekend was canning homemade tomato juice. We canned tomato juice two years ago, and it was a huge hit in our family. We used it for everything, but my favorite meal we used it in was chili. My dad absolutely loved it and requested that my mom make more this year since we ran out of what we had two years ago.
I also milked cows with my dad and uncle over the long weekend. We got done early since I was there to help. It always goes faster went you have more help. After we got done milking we stayed awhile to catch up with my family who came back for the long weekend.
Overall Labor Day weekend was very busy for my family. From chopping silage to canning tomato juice and attending a wedding on Saturday afternoon, there was very little downtime.