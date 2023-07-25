The last couple weeks have been jam packed on and off the farm.
From camps and community actives to haying and checking cows, we have been busy trying to stay ahead. This makes summer go way too fast. We are less than a month away from the start of school.
Four FFA members from our chapter and I attended the FFA West River Leadership Retreat in the Black Hills. We all had the opportunity to gain skills, such as perseverance, teamwork and integrity, to name a few.
We also learned about service and why it is so important. We helped do some basic works at the Central States Fairgrounds that would have taken their staff about two weeks. With the help of about 130 FFA members we were able to complete it in just two hours.
We also attended the Mount Rushmore lighting ceremony, which was a lot of fun.
Everyone who attended had their own opinion on how the camp went. Here is what some of the members we took said: “I had a good time learning about leadership skills and what is like to be a good leader.” “The FFA retreat is a great way to meet new people and get out of my comfort zone.”
Overall, this camp is a great way to better not only yourself but your chapter as well.
After the action packed week we had to bust it back for the Burke Stampede Rodeo, since my advisor had to help put it on.
The rodeo was a successful three nights of action and fun. Cowboys and cowgirls traveled far to attend, just hoping for the best ride or run of the three nights. One of the cowboys came from Australia to ride in rodeos across America, and one of those rodeos just happened to be Burke’s. Not only did the contestants travel far, but so did the crowd. Some traveled for hours just to attend.
We have been lucky enough to get some consistent moisture in the last couple weeks. July 18, there was a storm that brewed up at 9 o’clock that night and we received about 0.80 of an inch of rain. Even though it looked like it could have been a nasty storm we were thankful that we didn’t get any damaging winds or hail.
In the previous week, we received about an inch and a half and several little showers here and there. This is a good thing. The corn and beans are looking great.
Although the rain is a good thing the showers have made it a difficult for the hay that was cut to dry out. Second cutting turned out better than first because we received rain, unlike before first cutting started. Many people have been pleasantly surprised how well their second cutting came out.
I had to stack bales for my dad. He showed me the ropes and sent me on my way so he could go get other things done.
We have also been busy checking cows, making sure they have salt and mineral, and doing the daily feeding at our feedlot. Ranchers in the area have continued to watch for pink eye and foot rot.
County fairs are getting close to starting in the area. Boyd County, Nebraska, kicks off its county fair the week of July 24. Gregory County 4-H will have its fair Aug. 6-8. 4-H members can show animals or submit projects or do both. Either way, they work really hard and put in lots of effort. A great way to support all their hard work is to go check out the exhibits and watch the livestock shows.
Avery Zeisler, 16, is the daughter of Jon and Ashley Zeisler, who raise corn, soybeans and cattle near the South Dakota-Nebraska state line. Zeisler will be a junior at Burke High School where she is involved in cross country, track, basketball and FFA.