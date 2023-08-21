The back to school craziness is in full swing. I went back to school Wednesday, Aug. 16 to start my junior year of high school.
I run cross county for my school, and this will be my fifth year. It’s hard to believe, but we are about to have our first meet Friday, Aug. 25.
The first three days of school were sort of hectic. This was caused by adjusting to a routine and all the fun things that come with junior year.
I have also been busy with FFA related things. We held a chapter meeting for students who were interested in FFA. The meeting was a way for them get more information about FFA and get to meet others in FFA as well. Our chapter attended Dakotafest in Mitchell, South Dakota, to volunteer our time at the South Dakota Cattlemen's Association Beef Booth. After volunteering we were able to go explore all the unique things that Dakotafest had to offer.
Our county held our 4-H Achievement Days Aug. 6-8. I had a successful fair week, coming home with several best in shows and purple ribbons for my exhibits.
I had a good day at the beef show, winning reserve champion senior showmanship and reserve champion in the round robin champion. I also won grand champion senior Consumer Decision Making Judging. Overall, I have to say I had a good fair this year.
Many other things have been held in the last couple weeks. The Burke Riding Club held our last playnight for this summer season. They ended the year by giving prizes to all those who met the criteria for certain for participation, and they also have out all-around belt buckles to each age division.
I volunteered to work the junior rodeo that was held in Burke Aug. 12. I had to help take times all day. It was a long day because there were some many kids out for the rodeo. That’s a good thing for the future of rodeo. We should have many kids coming up to be that next generation of rodeo stars.
Speaking of rodeo, state 4-H finials took place Aug. 18-20 in Fort Pierre, South Dakota. Many local kids in the Gregory County area were able to qualify for this rodeo through all their hard work.
The last couple of weeks have been slow on the farm. In a few short weeks after Labor Day is when my family will start chopping our silage. We have a crew come in and chop for us while my dad packs the pile. Some family friends of ours have already chopped their cane.
In the next couple weeks I will stay busy doing lots of school work and chores. I will also being getting into the middle of cross county and will start having meets more regularly.
Football season has started as well. Our team traveled to Freeman, South Dakota to play their first game of the season Friday, Aug. 18. Our volleyball team was set to have their first game of the season Aug. 24.
The next couple weeks will be a bit crazy, but it won’t take too long to find that routine so that it doesn’t always seem hectic – well, maybe just not as hectic.
Avery Zeisler, 16, is the daughter of Jon and Ashley Zeisler, who raise corn, soybeans and cattle near the South Dakota-Nebraska state line. Zeisler is a junior at Burke High School where she is involved in cross country, track, basketball and FFA.