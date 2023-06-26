We finally caught some rain! The rains were pretty widespread this time, unlike the previous rains that were either feast of famine. Generally speaking, most places I have heard of caught 2.5 inches over the weekend.
The corn was starting to struggle before the rains, and the beans kind of just stopped growing. Well, now everything is going to go into overdrive.
With all the dry and calm weather there wasn’t much spraying going on last week. Everyone was caught up. I did hear some farmers were holding out for a rain before they sprayed because they were concerned about adding more money to their crop in a drought year.
Overall though, the countryside is pretty calm around here. Everyone is caught up with field work and most won’t be hauling much grain until after the Fourth of July weekend.
It’s that time of year to sit back, take a breath, clean up some machinery and start mowing some road ditches.
Grant Rix, his brother Jarrett and dad Roger make up Rix Farms. They grow corn and soybeans in Brown and Day counties in addition to running a service shop, doing commercial trucking and commercial applications for the local cooperative.