If Blake Burggraff’s farming philosophy could be summed up in one word, it might be “unconventional.”

The 2022 growing season was the last time Burggraff grew conventional soybeans and he has no plans to go back any time soon. He also grew conventional corn in 2021, but doesn’t plan on growing that again as it absorbs a significant amount of nutrients from the soil.

The fourth-generation farmer aims to maximize diversity and strictly adhere to soil health principals on his farm near Hartford, South Dakota.

Burggraff will be a 2023 crop watcher for the Tri-State Neighbor, growing oats, hemp, sorghum Sudan, alfalfa and organic, no-till potatoes. He and his wife also raise Simmental-Angus, goats and chickens and sell square bales to area horse owners.

As Burggraff looked toward the future of his operation, he said he only saw two options: take on lots of debt and get as big as possible or consider more diversity and better marketing of his products, which was the route he inevitably chose.

For Burggraff, growing things as God intended them is key. He said he wants to make sure God is at the center of everything he does, both on and off the farm, which lead him to study soil health principles and start transitioning his farm to fully organic.

While it will be a few years before he can be fully organic certified, Burggraff is well on his way and one might say he has been since childhood.

Even as a kid, he never understood why conventional ag practices such as spreading synthetic fertilizer and toxic chemicals were the only way to have a profitable farm, he said.

“If you look at what God’s made here; it should work without that. You really shouldn’t need them. Otherwise, the natural world would not have made it this far,” he said.

He began researching, watching videos online and reading extensively. He found talks by conservationists Rick Clark and Ray Archuleta and said Jon Stika’s book, “A Soil Owner’s Manual: How To Restore and Maintain Soil Health,” was particularly helpful as Stika put soil science in layman’s terms that were easy to understand.

“It’s a great book to get started and really understand what’s going on,” Burggraff said.

He also read up on places like the African savannah that supported both a diverse set of plants and animals, particularly those with cloven hooves.

“It’s amazing how much free info is out there,” he said, citing the Natural Resources Conservation Service as a particularly valuable resource.

Learning continues to be essential for Burggraff, who said he wants to continue to learn as much as he can in order to do a better job with both soil health and organic farming.

It was by studying soil health and management practices that led the Hartford farmer to begin to transition his farm to fully organic.

“If you’re going to maximize the farm profitability as best you can while improving the soil, you’re going to need a premium,” he said.

He found that the best place to find a certified premium while being in a good, diverse market was in organic farming.

Ultimately, his goal is to be able to maintain a 10-year rotation if he can make it work profitability.

“For our rotation to work, it’s got to be diverse,” he said, especially if he’s not going to grow conventional corn or soybeans.

Fortunately, he has a lot of options and keeps an extensive list on his phone of crops he’d consider, along with field data.

It takes a significant amount of planning to make his operation work. Burggraff keeps spreadsheets that detail things like cash flow, field records and crop guides.

“I’m really proud of this,” he said, scrolling through page after page of data he’s collected.

With crops in the field, livestock in the pastures and research and data on his phone, Burggraff has a pretty full plate.

But his farming doesn’t end there. He’s recently started growing oat fodder in his basement which he’s begun feeding to bottle calves and kid goats.

It’s a project that started when he was looking for ways to feed more protein without solely using processed grains. The fodder is also very cost effective. He spend spends roughly $2 getting the oat sprouts for the fodder that provides a 20-22% protein supplement.

“It ends up weighing way more than you put in,” he said. “But that is the weight of the water. It loses dry matter because the starch is used for germination.”

Oat fodder is also better for rumen health compared to grain, another reason he chose to use it. He plans on trying barley next and predicts the barley fodder will produce a 16-18% protein ration, ideal for laying hens.

While being self-sufficient wasn’t necessarily Burggraff’s goal, growing his own fodder has helped him become more so.

“It has always seemed wrong that as a farmer we don’t feed animals all our own stuff. We have to go buy someone else’s,” he said. “That doesn’t make sense to me.”

Growing his own helps keep everything grass fed and sell it as such. Burggraff sells his products via Dakota Fresh, a farmer-owned collective that sells locally raised products on their online marketplace.

Burggraff’s goats are also allowed to graze on his natural lawn, rich with clover. Soon, he’ll turn them out to graze his pasture because that’s where he can keep them the healthiest, he said.

However, he’s expecting it to be a bit of an experience because he’s not sure how the kids will handle the electric fence along with the wind and rain.

“We’re going to see what the heck happens,” he said, adding that he can always bring them back into their pens if they don’t adapt like he hopes.

For Burggraff, there is always something more to learn and he enjoys discovering new ways to make his farm more natural and sustainable.

For wife Sarah, his intellect and desire to learn was what initially caught her eye. The two were friends for quite a while, she said, but once she realized how smart he was, she was smitten.

“That’s why I married him,” she said with a smile.