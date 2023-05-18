Our whole area has had a very slow start to our spring. With the heavy snow and virtually no melting occurring during the winter and a late, cool spring, virtually no field work or fertility got done in April.
We started planting this year on May 1. Half way through the month, we were 25% done planting corn. I believe most operations are at that point or less.
We have a farm that has vested drainage ways, so the surface water was able to disappear rather quickly and we were able to get into the fields faster there than most of my ground.
People are also reading…
We caught some rains in the last week, which has delayed us recently. With the heat and sun this week there will be quite a bit of corn planted.
There is quite a bit of ground in the northeastern part of South Dakota that doesn’t drain very well and has no drain tile, so planting will be delayed there.
I believe most guys will plant corn right up to the last planting date and will try very hard to get every acre planted this year. Having two very wet springs in the last three years has most operations very tired of taking care of prevent plant, and they will will plant every acre they can.
Sprayers have just hit the fields late last week as the weeds are just starting to emerge. Most sprayers are rolling on soybean per-emergent herbicides. Not a lot of corn acres get sprayed pre-emerge up here due to the cold weather, which delays the weeds on those acres.
Grant Rix, his brother Jarrett and dad Roger make up Rix Farms. They grow corn and soybeans in Brown and Day counties in addition to running a service shop, doing commercial trucking and commercial applications for the local cooperative.