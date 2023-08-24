Phew! What a whirlwind the last two weeks have been. I can’t believe it is time for an update already for you all. Now, where to start.
The weather has varied all over the place from highs in the 60s to over 100 degrees. Aug. 11-13 was a pattern of rain, drizzle and shine –each of those happening every day, leaving western South Dakota living up to the saying, “If you don’t like the weather in South Dakota, just wait five minuets and it will change.”
In total we received 0.58 inches of rain through out the weekend. With the non-traditional August rainfall in western South Dakota, the rolling plains are keeping their green hues. Some neighbors around the community have been able to get additional hay put up.
The universal agreement in our area has been that the cattle health challenge of the summer has been foot rot and pinkeye. I pray that as we move into the fall weather this will dwindle down and disappear for everyone that it has plagued this summer. The cattle markets are strong right now, and best-case scenario it will be sustainable and consentient throughout the fall and beyond.
People are also reading…
Our family’s tradition of partaking in as many events at the Faith Stock Show and Rodeo every year did not change. Aug. 8-13 had our family enjoying attending not only the 13th annual PRCA Extreme Bronc Match, but every one of the rodeo performances that Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We also had a blast in the parade with the theme Board Games. The kids pitched in and helped with our parade float “Faithopoly, the Prairie Oasis.” We had a blast with the extended family that joined us this year as well.
Thanks to our many sponsors, our first year picking up the reins for the Faith Stock Show and Rodeo Pen of Three Show was a great success. In total 28 pens were brought in for the show with a great representation of both commercial and seedstock cattle.
Taking home the honor of 2023 Overall Grand Champion Pen of Three was Jerry Hammerquist of Cuputa, South Dakota, with his stand-out pen of February steer calves weighing in at 733 pounds. We (Senn Red Angus) were humbled and honored to receive the 2023 Overall Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Three, with our bred heifers.
Summer is winding down and many in our area are back to school. My kids are thankful to have until Aug. 28 before they start school.
Heather runs West River’s Senn Red Angus with husband Jerry where they raise registered and commercial cows. Their six kids are a big part of the operation, learning and growing as they help on the ranch, See more photos with this report at tristateneighbor.com.