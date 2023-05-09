When it comes to chores at the Wittnebel farm in Lac qui Parle County, Minnesota, the entire family works together.

Chief operators of the farm today are brothers Bart and Scott Wittnebel. But their parents, Robert and Frances, pitch in, as do their wives and all the kids – especially at planting and harvest time.

“We get a lot of family help,” said Scott, 51, who will serve as Tri-State Neighbor Crop Watcher for western Minnesota this season. All the kids help on the farm.

Scott and Jen have four kids. Ashlynn, 21, will graduate from South Dakota State University in December with a degree in nursing. Katelyn, 18, will graduate from high school this spring and plans to get a secondary math education degree and play in the Pride of the Dakotas at SDSU. Karcyn, 14, and Aidyn, 9, are still at home.

All the kids contribute on the farm, helping with cattle, haying and various spring and fall tillage. Ashlynn runs the combine and fertilizer spreader when needed. Everyone helps pick rocks, and they continue to learn how to repair and maintain equipment as well.

Bart and Kelly have five kids, three girls and two boys. Their son, Layton, graduates from SDSU this month with a degree in ag systems technology and will join the farming operation. Avery is a sophomore at SDSU. The others are Hayley, Alyssa and Sydney.

The Wittnebels grow corn and soybeans. They plant some small grains, mostly oats for cattle feed, and they raise alfalfa, hay road ditches and hay meadows to sustain their 130-head cow herd.

A retail truck sales business keeps them busy with repair work, trailer sales and inspections for the Department of Transportation. It fits well with farm work, Scott said. When farmers are busy in the field the shop slows down and the Wittnebels can focus on their fieldwork as well.

Their farm ground is all pretty close to the home base near Nassau, Minnesota. With only family to help and no employees, it’s advantageous not being spread out, Scott said.

He likes the area they live in, being half way between Sioux Falls and Fargo and not far from the Twin Cities. They do a lot of business in Watertown, South Dakota, as well, he said, and they sell their cattle at Sioux Falls Regional Livestock in Worthing, South Dakota.

When the Tri-State Neighbor visited in mid-April, the family was in the midst of calving. Their tradition is to turn out the bulls out on the Fourth of July, putting the due date around April 10.

“We turn out the bulls the morning of the Fourth and then we go to the parade,” Scott said.

Last year’s crop season started much like this spring: wet and cold. Planting started late, around April 27. Then it turned hot and dry, especially in August.

“But we still had a good crop,” Bart said.

Soybeans were mediocre, and corn yields were excellent, Scott said. He’s thankful they were able to make enough hay to get their herd through the winter. The Wittnebels deliver their corn to the Poet ethanol plant in Big Stone City. The soybeans go to AGP in Dawson.

Planters were still in the shed as the last week of April approached. They’re put away already serviced and ready to roll when the time is right. Despite snowfall continuing past April 20, they expected to be planting soon.

“Things are coming around pretty fast,” Scott said.

Like many farmers, the Wittnebels are experimenting with biologicals. They also plan to try some biologicals with the liquid starter fertilizer this year.

“We’re dabbling in it,” Bart said.

While the family shares all duties on the farm, Bart, 57, specializes in the shop work while Scott manages the livestock.

The military has played big in the Wittnebel family. Robert was in the Air Force and flew jets and helicopters and is a Vietnam War veteran. Scott was in the Army National Guards, serving in Desert Storm with the 740th Transportation Co. out of Milbank, South Dakota. He joined the farm after graduating from SDSU with a general ag degree.

Jen is the parts runner, helps move from field to field and makes some meals. Her spare time is dedicated to playing organ for their church. Scott is president of the local telephone company board. The family enjoys boating and camping.