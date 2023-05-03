The Minnesota Beef Council chose Blondies Butcher Shop of Wanamingo, Minnesota as been the 2023 Minnesota Retail Beef Backer award winner. The Retail Beef Backer award is given to honor retailers who go above and beyond to market and merchandise beef to their customers.
Blondies Butcher Shop, the little pink meat locker in Wanamingo, has been a hub in southeastern Minnesota for the last 80 years. They operate a small, but fully stocked retail area with a colorful atmosphere.
The retail side of the business continues to grow. They have remodeled in the past few years and increased the size of their retail space from a 5-foot by 6-foot space with a singular cooler, to now three standing coolers, additional freezers, a specialty meat cooler, and a large check-out counter.
Their selection includes all the favorites like hamburger, steaks, brisket, roast, and prime rib, but they also carry some specific customer favorites like liver, tongue and heart. In addition, they have a full line of value-added products such as beef sticks, summer sausage and jerky, which are popular for lunch walk-ins and fishing and hunting weekend trips.
Blondies has a growing social media presence with a passion for promoting and educating the consumer on all levels. The team there is constantly educating themselves on ways to increase consumer beef demand. Their mission is to be a trusted resource, a relatable community leader, and a provider of quality beef.
“At Blondies we strive to provide an environment for people to learn and ask questions about beef,” owner Lindsey Fulton Loken said. “We encourage conversations about types of beef, to cooking instructions, grilling and smoking, or just experimenting with a new cut. We are here to make your beef buying an experience in a colorful atmosphere in the heart of a small farming community.”
Blondies Butcher Shop received an engraved award with “2023 Retail Beef Backer” on it to display in their retail shop.
Any independent or chain retailer that is based in Minnesota is eligible to apply to be the Retail Beef Backer. Retail operations or owners may enter themselves or may be nominated by a customer or vendor.
The Minnesota Beef Council was established in 1967 and is funded and managed by beef farmers and ranchers. Through the Beef Checkoff Program, $1 is obtained for every head of cattle sold. The council utilizes promotion, research, and education to strengthen beef demand and improve the marketing climate of beef.