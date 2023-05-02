South Dakota is home to nearly 14,000 beef farms and ranches caring for 3.5 million head of cattle, outnumbering state residents 4.2 to 1. May is Beef Month and the South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) believes this is the perfect time to highlight our hardworking beef farmers and ranchers and all they do to bring high-quality protein to the table.
The SDBIC encourages you to get out and choose beef during grilling season. The “I Choose Beef” campaign will highlight beef throughout the month on SDBIC social media and in local grocery stores throughout South Dakota.
South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassadors will work within their local communities and schools to promote their favorite protein.
The South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassador program was an iconic program carried out by the South Dakota Cattlewomen that provided an opportunity for young beef leaders to engage and promote our product. The program sunsetted at both the national and state level several years ago but the impact of the program continues yet today with some of our current beef leaders having been raised as part of the program.
South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassador Program Coordinator Riley Zoss-Littau sees the program as an opportunity for not only the youth but to also a way to pay tribute to organizations like the South Dakota Cattlewomen that have played key roles in keeping beef part of our family mealtime, and giving South Dakota youth a voice.
“The South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassadors are the future of the Beef Industry, and this program is geared towards helping them be confident in promoting the beef product their families work so hard to produce year after year,” Zoss-Littau said.
People are also reading…
The South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassador program is open to any youth ages 5 to 18. This is a fantastic and fun opportunity to advocate for the beef industry and share your passion within your local community and throughout the state of South Dakota.
For kids looking to help the council promote beef over the next year, the 2023-2024 program applications opened May 1. Reach out to Zoss-ittau at rzoss@sdbeef.org or call the office at 605-224-4722.
SDBIC President Veabea Thomas believes May is the perfect time to choose beef and thank our beef farmers and ranchers.
“South Dakota beef farmers and ranchers work 365 days a year to bring high-quality protein to our tables. We want to thank them for their hard work and encourage everyone to choose beef.”
Those at the Beef Council encourage consumers to grab your grill kit, put on your apron, and get grilling. Beef has you covered, whether it is that juicy burger or flavorful steak.
To learn more about May Beef Month and SDBIC promotions and giveaways throughout the month follow the Beef Council on Facebook @SDBeef.
The South Dakota Beef Industry Council works on behalf of South Dakota beef producers through the $1 Beef Checkoff program.
For more information about the Beef Checkoff and statewide efforts visit www.sdbeef.org and www.MyBeefCheckoff.com or contact Jodie Anderson at janderson@sdbeef.org.