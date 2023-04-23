A church with Swedish heritage sits just off a curving county road, overlooking one of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes.

Sillerud Lutheran Church, southwest of Balaton, Minnesota, is celebrating 150 years since it was founded. Several church members are descendants of the Swedish church founders, but others who have arrived more recently have found a home in the country church. Members old and new appreciate its rich history, along with all of the changes that have come through the decades.

Sillerud’s basement hall, once the setting for lutefisk suppers, later shifted to serving a less smelly fish fry with freshwater varieties caught in Current Lake. Likewise, use of the Swedish language has disappeared. But current members like Ruth Gernentz remembers their parents speaking Swedish to hide surprises as they planned for Christmas presents for her and her siblings.

Mary Mattson can recall when men and women sat on separate sides of the church aisle. She sat with grandmother on the women’s side. Newly married couples were allowed to sit together for one or two weeks following their wedding. The men suffered some ridicule if they didn’t comply with the segregated seating arrangement.

The church was founded April 27, 1827. Celebratory 150th anniversary cake and a potluck is planned for the next Sunday, April 30. The big to do is set for June 24, the day Sillerud traditionally hosted a Midsummer Day festival, in honor of its Swedish roots. There will be a gathering at the community center in nearby Balaton then a Sunday picnic with cake, ice cream and games for all. It’s a throwback to the Midsummer festival where area churches would bring their baseball teams and most everyone from the wider community got dressed up to attend.

In preparation for the anniversary, Mattson spent the better part of four months compiling a timeline of the church’s history. Sheets of white paper with bulleted highlights and scattered photographs line the walls of the basement fellowship hall.

“The history of it is so important to me,” Mattson said.

She lives 2 miles from the church in Murray County. It was at her ancestor’s, Nels J. and Kjersti Miller’s sod house that the people of Sillerud held their first worship service and first business meeting to establish the Swedish Evangelical Lutheran congregation. Rev. L. A. Hocanson, a missionary in Minnesota, helped them organize with 44 members.

Its name comes from Sillerud Church in Varmland, Sweden, where some of the charter members were from. Since then several members have taken trips to visit the namesake church.

The Minnesota Sillerud congregation built a small, simple building where the current church now sits at Current Lake in 1878. To support the church, early members paid a membership fee, which was at first 35 cents as the area had yet to establish markets for crops and livestock. Dogs, however, were not welcome. Anyone who allowed their dog to follow them to church had to pay a fine of 25 cents, paid to the janitor.

A new church was built in 1889. Though it looks much different today, the original church and its stately steeple remain the core of the building. It was during the late 1950s and early 60s, during the term of Pastor Clarence Anderson, that the church underwent a major remodel bringing it close to what it looks like today. A basement was dug under the original church, the entry was enlarged and an addition gave room for a dining hall, kitchen, meeting hall and Sunday school rooms.

Whether to install a new furnace caused quite a stir in 1902. The pastor urged to replace two coal stoves “that had a habit of smoking voluminously when the direction of the wind was not favorable,” according to the 75th anniversary book. A group opposed said they worked well enough for their fathers and “should be good enough for us,” and voted down the idea.

Five years later, the women’s group voted to install furnaces. Over the years, the group has funded numerous such improvements, as has the Luther League. The youth group paid to electrify the church and Luther League hall and bought a piano and power lawn mower in the 1920s. The Ladies Aide replaced the church bell that was cracked by a lightning strike.

Dennis Swan recalled the story of his grandpa coming to church by horse. In the winter, they’d heat bricks for the cold journey. They’d wrap them in gunny sacks during services to retain a little heat for the 9 mile ride home.

Members once kept their horses and oxen in a barn on the church grounds. They rented out stalls and marked which was theirs by painting their initials above. It was a frustration when someone else would use their stall, or worse, when the barn door was left open and stray cattle wandered in.

The Sillerud ball diamond was a big draw for kids. Located between the church and the parsonage, it was used for more than just church teams and kids’ games. Area 4-H groups held games there, too.

As a kid, Jean Larson looked forward to all-day Bible school each summer, for a large part because of the games. The kids would play softball in the morning before Bible school began. They’d play on their lunch break, at afternoon recess and again once Bible school was done for the day. Games lasted until whenever their parents showed up to bring them home.

The weeklong Bible school was also special because it was the only time of the year Larson and her siblings had pop.

“Dad would go to town and buy us Pepsi to have at Bible school,” she said.

On hot summer Bible School days, kids would take a swim break at noon. In true Minnesota fashion, the lake has been used for a special winter service with worship on the ice. During the warmer months, a pastor gave his sermon from a boat.

Luther League was also one of Larson’s favorite activities. It was held once a month, trading off between the country church and Trinity Lutheran in the town of Balaton.

“You just never wanted to miss. It was so much fun,” Jean said.

The Luther League hall once sat between the church and the parsonage. It was a cold walk between buildings for little girls in Sunday dresses, Ruth Gernentz remembers. The hall was used as a community center, behind rented out for meetings of the farmer’s club and for other gatherings. When it was torn down, church members preserved its memory by making photo frames from the wood flooring.

Today’s youth group combines kids of all ages – and adults – from area churches of other denominations. The Wednesday night program called JAM, for Jesus and Me, has been running for 13 years. The nights include a worship service, classes and a meal.

“It’s a pretty lively worship,” said Rick Carlson, who has served as pastor at Sillerud for the last three years as he works to become ordained.

Larry Sloan donated his baseball card selection to serve as prizes that incentivize kids to participate or memorize versus. They’ve been a hit, even if he’s not completely sure if the cards he collected from the late 1980s to around 2000 are worth anything big.

In the early days, as many as 43 kids were born in one year. A Christian education was important to those early members, and they held classes in area school houses to reach a wider audience. Today, there are about a dozen kids in Sunday school, in second grade and younger.

Donna Swan recently retired from music director at the church after 60 years. She played piano and organ, taught music for the kids in Sunday school and Bible school and directed the choir. The choir will soon resume with Jean Larson as leader after a winter break that accommodates several members who go south for the winters.

Swan hasn’t retired from quilting. A group of quilters from 10-12 different churches called Sillerud Quilters and Friends meets each Monday through the summer. Last year they made about 270 quilts for people far and near. They go to babies and high school graduates. Lap quilts are made for anyone sick or recovering from surgery. Some go to out-of-country students at Southwest Community College who aren’t used to the Midwest winters. Many quilts are sent around the world to people in need.

Even those who aren’t lifetime members have found a comfortable home at Sillerud. Larry Sloan was a member of a nearby church that closed. It turns out that Sloan actually has deep Sillerud connections. A great-great-grandparent, John Swanson, was the first to sign the Sillerud charter.

Both Sloan and Chuck Vasgaard were members of churches that joined Sillerud for Bible school and other special events, giving them some familiarity with the church.

“It was like a second home,” Vasgaard said.

He found the perfect setting at Sillerud when he and his wife joined. “We’ve always liked rural churches,” he said.

Rick Carlson wasn’t planning to stay more than a year or two, either. He was worried the church he came to lead temporarily while he completes his time at seminary would never feel like the place he left after 43 years.

But he feels at home, he said. This, despite constant razing he gets about his disdain for green vegetables and preference for Mountain Dew over coffee.

“This community and the church, they’re just so welcoming,” Carlson said. “The people, they make you feel at home.”