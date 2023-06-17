It’s summertime, and that means fair and rodeo season.

Time to spend days at the fair and evenings under the stars, with the aroma of cotton candy and rodeo dirt, the jeweled glittering lights of carnival rides and the blare of a concert, making memories with friends and family.

Following is a highlight of a few of the good times planned across South Dakota and Minnesota over the next few months, in chronological order.

Crystal Springs Rodeo – Clear Lake, S.D.

June 21-24

It’s PRCA rodeo in “America’s most natural rodeo bowl,” with lawn seating on the gently sloping hills surrounding the arena.

June 21 is PRCA Xtreme Bull Riding action; June 22-24 is PRCA rodeo action.

Free concerts after the rodeos on June 23-24; fireworks after the rodeo on June 22.

Parade on June 24 on the main street in Clear Lake.

Rock County Fair – Luverne, Minn.

July 26-29

This ag-centric fair features exhibits and fun for kids, plus a senior day, and Saturday night races.

Days of ’76 – Deadwood, S.D.

July 27-29

Rodeo, parades, vendors, and more. Days of ’76 is known for its historic reenactments during the rodeo and parades.

Between rodeo events, re-enactors replay the shooting of Wild Bill Hickok, with re-enactors playing the part of Wild Bill, his assassin Jack McCall, and other actors. A second re-enactment during the rodeo is the 1878 holdup of the Deadwood to Cheyenne Stagecoach.

And the parades! Two of them, July 28 at 1:30 p.m. and July 29 at 10 a.m., follow the history of the Black Hills, starting with Native Americans, then early settlers with covered wagons and buckboards, a variety of business wagons, then stagecoaches, and finally with today’s ranch and rodeo cowboys on horseback.

The Days of ’76 Rodeo is a 19-time PRCA Rodeo of the Year Award winner.

SD Chislic Festival – Freeman, S.D.

July 29

Let’s Eat! This unique festival celebrates chislic – deep-fried mutton on a stick – a heritage food that the immigrant Germans, via Russia, brought to southeastern South Dakota. Declared the state’s official “nosh” food by the state Legislature in 2018, festival goers can try variations on the meat, plus sides, desserts, and South Dakota-brewed craft beers. There are live bands, bouncy houses and more.

Sioux Empire Fair & Rodeo – Sioux Falls, S.D.

Aug. 4-12

The fair brings concerts (Brothers Osborne, Hairball, Eli Young, Roots and Boots Tour, Whisky Meyers with Read Southall Band), FMX, and a night of rodeo – plus carnival and vendors.

Get your cooking vibe on with contests including: The Great Bundt Cake Bake Off, Charcuterie Board Contest, French Fry Stacking Contest, and Oh My Cupcakes! Youth Cupcake Decorating Contest.

Brown County Fair – Aberdeen, S.D.

Aug. 14-20

The fair includes rodeos, concerts, tractor pulls, kids’ activities. A variety of artists, from country to hip-hop perform.

One of the distinct things about the Brown County Fair is that most of its activities are free.

“That’s what makes us unique,” said Rachel Kippley, Brown County fair and park manager. The fair has three tents, with free acts in each one, in addition to a free kids zone with duck races, Dig for Dough (kids digging for money buried by a local bank), and a Family Feud and Survivor Game Show. Also free are two kids’ movies under the stars.

Kids Day is Aug. 17, with a free meal. The fair also boasts a free root beer float stand and a free watermelon feed.

“We try to keep everything affordable,” Kippley said.

The fair hosts the Sweet 16 Livestock Show, with winners from 16 counties in northeast South Dakota competing in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen isn’t the biggest town in South Dakota, but it knows its audience.

“You don’t have to go to a bigger city for a great fair experience,” Kippley said. “With free admission, free parking, and terrific entertainment, the Brown County Fair is definitely the fair destination for our entire region.”

Turner County Fair – Parker, S.D.

Aug. 14-17

Called the “four best days of summer,” this county fair has lots of goodies: 4-H shows, pie contest, carnival, fun run, figure eight races, demo derby, ranch rodeo, and bulls, broncs and barrels rodeo. It’s the oldest county fair in the state and boasts one of the state’s largest 4-H enrollments.

Martin County Fair – Fairmont, Minn.

Aug. 14-20

Billed as “Minnesota’s Other Big Fair,” the Martin County Fair has something for everyone. There are concerts, games and carnival rides, 4-H, FFA and local exhibits, auto racing, children’s shows, old time country music, a pork cook-off and bull riding.

Concerts include Johnny Holm, Lonestar, Whitesidewalls and Niko Moon.

Steele County Free Fair – Owatonna, Minn.

Aug. 15-20

It’s Minnesota’s largest county fair, with 100,000 visitors each year. Enjoy a wide variety of fair food, with more than 100 food vendors, plus more than 300 indoor and outdoor vendors, rides, live music, petting zoo, the Steele Saloon. It’s all that’s good about a county fair!

Grandstand events include concerts by LoCash, Hairball and Craig Morgan; a demolition derby, FFA alumni antique tractor pull, and Bulls and Barrels.

Central States Fair -Rapid City, S.D.

Aug. 18-26

Demolition derby, concerts, rodeo, livestock shows with concerts by Nelly, Chase Rice, and Neal McCoy and Sawyer Brown, and the PRCA Range Days Rodeo Aug. 21-23.

McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Challenge – Sioux Falls, S.D.

Aug. 26

The McCrossan Boys Ranch will host its 15th annual event, with proceeds going to the ranch, which is a nonprofit charity for at-risk boys ages 12 to 20 who have experienced conflict in their lives.

The challenge consists of bull riding, barrel racing and mutton busting, and the boys help with much of the event, setting up the grounds, running gates, and more. But they are most visible with the McCrossan hitch team, made of draft horses, which is part of the grand entry.

“The audience loves to see them show off their driving skills,” said Christy Menning, director of development at the ranch. “It’s a very labor-intensive event for us to host at the ranch, but it’s very fitting. Because what goes better together than a rodeo and a ranch?”

The Xtreme Event Challenge is held at the ranch’s outdoor riding arena.

South Dakota State Fair Red Wilk Construction Tuff Hedeman Bull Bash – Huron, S.D.

Aug. 30-31

The best bull riders in the nation are invited to this event, produced by world champion bull rider Tuff Hedeman. It’s a kickoff to the South Dakota State Fair grandstand events.

Each night, the Red Wilk Construction American Hero Award is presented to a local veteran.

Clay County Fair – Spencer, Iowa

Sept. 9-17

Billed as the World’s Greatest County Fair, this year’s grandstand entertainment includes Jo Dee Messina and Diamond Rio, Hairball and Dylan Scott. A tractor pull rounds out the event. Food is a big part of the fair

Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo – Fort Pierre, S.D.

Sept. 23

Since the ranch rodeo started, over 300 families have benefitted from proceeds from the event, to help their loved ones fight cancer.

This is a sampling of the numerous fairs, festivals and rodeos across South Dakota and southern Minnesota. Before attending an event, check the event’s website for more information, verify information, and purchase tickets.

And load the family in the truck and head off to soak up good times!