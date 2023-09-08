Remember that childhood nursery rhyme that goes “pat-a-cake, pat-a-cake, baker man. Bake me a cake as fast as you can?”
A Spencer, Iowa, Kiwanis Community Club has put new meaning into that rhyme, only it’s “bake me a cookie as fast as you can.”
Like slightly more than a quarter of a million cookies in nine days.
As fast as you can.
The Spencer Hy-Noon Kiwanis Club will step up to the oven to do just that again at the 2023 Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa.
What started out as a food stand that for decades featured pancakes, sandwiches, hot beef, chicken and a full breakfast has baked itself to a new financially successful cookie and hot beef stand.
The operation moved to the former Stub’s Building and assumed the new menu.
“It worked as fairgoers eating habits changed, our club needed to make a change to grow,” said Andrew Hasley, a partner in P & H Cabinets, in Spencer, and one of the club’s main cookie bakers.
In 2014 the group remodeled and ran with an idea from Kiwanis Club member Tim Steffen to sell cookies. Steffen had watched Andy Zimmern on a cooking show in Minneapolis as he was reviewing Sweet Martha’s Cookies.
“The club got behind the idea and off it went,” Hasley said.
They started with little frozen cookies on a cookie sheet. Those went into an oven that held nine racks then onto a cooling rack and into a bucket.
“This plan worked for a few years, but then we became a lot more busy,” Hasley said.
The average number of cookies they sold increased 25% per year.
“I remember making cookies non-stop,” he said. “We were baking as fast as we could.”
For eight years this project has worked for them. Then COVID hit. That became an opportunity to pivot from the full menu and revamp the project.
They changed the layout and dedicated half of the building to only cookies. The other half was for the famous hot beef sundaes. Those were increasing in sale, too. Last year we had our biggest sales year ever at the fair, Hasley said.
They upgraded equipment from an 80-quart mixer to a 120-quart model. The single rack oven was doubled, and a new higher tech sheeter was been added. The smaller equipment is still available just in case something goes down.
Last year, the group received a grant to get a sheet pan washer. It’s one of a few grants they’ve gotten to cover costs.
A typical day at the fair for club members begins at 8 a.m. when they start mixing and baking. The project is very labor intensive.
“Everybody in the club helps to make it all a success,” Hasley said.
They bake 15 to 20 pans at a time in a walk-in oven. The cookies bake for 9-11 minutes. Current capacity is around 3,000 cookies every 15 minutes.
“The recipe was tweaked by a few gals in the club. These are not cookies you will get anywhere else,” Hasley said.
At about 10 a.m. the sales counter gets up and running. Volunteers bucket the cookies and some are still mixing. As the day progresses, they get busier with fresh cookies leaving by the bucket.
The busiest time is usually 3-7 p.m., but they keep selling until 9 p.m. and stay open later if people are around, Hasley said.
“We don’t know when the customers will come but all hands are on deck,” he said.
Each bucket contains up to 72 cookies, depending on what fits. Roughly, that’s one whole sheet pan of cookies.
Last year the buckets sold for $17 each. Inflation influenced an increase to $20 this year.
“We try to hold the cost pretty tight,” said Hasley, who once was a construction manager.
The Hy-Noon Club started serving hot beef sundaes out of the fair stand in 2016, taking over from Mitzi Wagner. In the first years, the club sold just under an average 800 hot beef sundaes during the fair. After COVID, when the Kiwanis no longer had a full menu, that number shot to 3,400. Last year’s sales totaled 3,883.
It takes a lot of dedicated people to make that happen.
“The importance of individuals in our club and the roles they play at the fair stand cannot be understated,” Hasley said.
Greg and Lorelei Meter organize, order and plan for the hot beef sundae side of the fair stand.
“Greg puts in countless hours at the fair stand and they really made the hot beef Sundaes a success,” Hasley sad.
Greg is also the treasurer for the Kiwanis Club. Ryan Davelaar, Hy-Noon past president, has been leading the fair stand committee for years. He organizes the meetings and keeps them all on track.
“There are so many individuals that make the cookie bucket and hot beef sundaes a success,” Hasley said.
Hasley moved to Spencer in 2002 from Cedar Rapids, where he was born and raised. He helped to build the Spencer Hospital and met his wife during the construction project. He served as the mayor of Sioux Rapids and moved to Spencer in 2014. He is now in partnership with Matt Hinkeldey, specializing in commercial and residential cabinet projects in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and Illinois.
At fair time, though, he’s at the stand all nine days, all days on weekend. During the week, he goes to the fair in the morning, then to the office, back at noon to check on the booth, to the office, and back at 4 p.m. until close.
“We have such a great group in our club. Everyone brings something to the table,” he said. “We have members who are grant writers, designers, architects, bankers, and more. It’s just wonderful.”
Since the remodel, the number of cookies that cross the concession stand during the nine-day fair have gone from 60,000 to 230,000. Most of the sales happen in four busy days.
In 2019, sales increased 60%, and in 2021 they were 53% over 2019. Last year, sales were up 18%.
“We could easily grow another three to four fold,” Hasley said. “It’s hard to imagine from the beginning to now. If we doubled our amounts, we would be one of the largest food vendors at the Clay County Fair.”
The profits from the cookies and hot beef sundaes go 100% to kids, exemplifying the club’s motto of “serving the local children of the world.” Members pay dues that takes care of their club’s requirements. Some benefactors include college and vocational scholarships, Spencer High School auditorium curtain, Oneota Environmental Learning Center, Camp Autumn and Iowa State University and Outreach Clay County projects, Building Club, Key Clubs, UDMO, Shayla Bee Fund, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Atlas of Spencer, Crittenton Center, PB & J Drive and a host of other projects that help kids.
It’s a good group of people behind a good cause.
“You really get to know people working beside them. It helps to build a team,” Hasley said.