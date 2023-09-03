The highly respected reputation of the Clay County Fair coupled with the opportunity to get back to the Midwest and his family were the main reasons 58-year-old Jerome Hertel left his job as CEO of the Alaska State Fair to become CEO of the Clay County Fair.
Although he is excited to be in Spencer, Iowa, Hertel is “anxious and nervous at the same time because the Clay County Fair is right around the corner,” from Sept. 9-17.
Assuming the position from Jeremy Parsons after his departure for the CEO position of the Iowa State Fair, Hertel began the Clay County Fair position April 17.
Born in Sioux Falls and raised in Parker, South Dakota, Hertel lived across the street from the Turner County Fair, which is the oldest county fair in South Dakota.
“The fair was a playground for me,” he said.
After receiving his degree in business from the University of South Dakota, Hertel and his wife, Stephanie, a school teacher, relocated to Houston, Texas, where he worked in the food and beverage department of a large sports arena. The couple moved back to Sioux Falls in 1989 and Hertel was employed by the Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center.
“The opportunity came to be the general manager of the South Dakota State Fair, in Huron. I held that position from 2008 to 2014,” Hertel said.
The next opportunity came in 2014 when Hertel was offered the CEO position at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer, Alaska, about 35 miles north of Anchorage.
The Alaska State Fair is set up the same way as the Clay County Fair, he said, as a non-profit operated by a seven-member board of directors.
“Both fairs have the same number of buildings. But agriculture in Alaska was not on the same scale as agriculture is here,” Hertel said. “They have crops and livestock but they have one large livestock building that houses all the animals from beef, swine, goats, sheep, etc.”
The Alaska State Fair begins about three weekends before Labor Day and runs for 14 days compared to the Clay County Fair, which begins always the Saturday after Labor Day for a nine-day run. Hertel said that a lot of the challenges facing the Alaska Fair are challenges here.
“I have known Jeremy and know about the Clay County Fair from my Sioux Empire Fair days. The Clay County Fair is known in the fair industry and has one of the best reputations for how it is operated, the fair itself and what goes on here,” Hertel said. “This was an opportunity for me to get back to the Midwest. I have four grandchildren in Sioux Falls.”
After visiting the Clay County Fairgrounds the end of February and meeting with the board to be sure it was a good fit, Hertel accepted the position. He loaded a trailer with the couple’s furniture and possessions and made the 3,300 mile trip from Palmer to Spencer.
“I’m still asking Jeremy questions. He has a sincere interest in what happens to the Clay County Fair. It is a blessing that Jeremy took care of a lot of things before he left,” Hertel said.
Hertel finds the entertainment portion of the fair to be the most stressful.
“Entertainment has the most risk for the fair. It is one thing that keeps you up at night,” he said.
The staff is a help.
“They know their jobs well and they really make it happen. I’m here to support them and develop,” Hertel said.
After this year’s fair, Hertel expects to make some recommendations for things that might work in Clay County.
“I’m happy to have a great board of directors who have a sincere interest in making the fair successful,” he said. “I’m impressed that a community of Spencer’s size, roughly 11,000 people, draws over 300,000 people to the fair. It really is a fair for the region.”
And when the Clay County Fair is on Sept. 9-17, you may see Hertel sitting on a bench and watching the crowds.
“I like to watch people. Watch the traffic flow, what they are doing and what experiences they are encountering,” he said. “Fairgoers have the opportunity to come through the gate and forget about all their troubles and worries for at least the day they are at the fair. They can eat what they want, ride what rides they want and visit what exhibits they want when they are with us here.”