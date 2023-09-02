Related to this story

The blessing of boring

Wake up. Make the coffee. Dress the kids. Head to work. Make dinner. Do the dishes. Tuck in the kids. Lights off. Repeat.

Guys do sometimes cry

Everything that could go wrong with weather hit him. First it was a bad year of drought, then heavy rains and hail, followed by more drought. 