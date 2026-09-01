With silage chopping finished and soybean leaves beginning to turn, the transition from summer to fall is underway on Jade Jandal’s farm near Rockham, South Dakota.
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Jade and his wife Jenna run Jandel Angus Ranch near Rockham in northeastern South Dakota while raising three kids. Jade built his own herd focusing on practicality and longevity and now has a registered Angus herd as well as a custom calving enterprise and a cropping operation where he implements rotational grazing, alternative feeding strategies and cover crops.