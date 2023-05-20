Cattlemen’s organizations in both Montana and North Dakota are opposing a decision by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to allow the American Prairie Reserve, a non-profit entity, to graze bison on 63,000 acres of BLM land in Phillips County, Mont.

The American Prairie Reserve aims to “purchase and permanently hold title to private lands that glue together a vast mosaic of existing public lands so that the region is managed thoughtfully and collaboratively with state and federal agencies for wildlife conservation and public access,” according to the group’s website. Their mission is to, “create one of the largest nature reserves in the United States.”

The BLM’s approval of the grazing allotments to American Prairie Reserve is being challenged in court by the Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) in partnership with North and South Phillips Grazing Districts and under the counsel of the Budd-Falen Law Offices, LLC.

“The final decision made by BLM is a significant change to grazing on federal lands and will have serious repercussions on BLM grazing throughout the West,” said John Grande, MSGA president. “MSGA has expressed our concerns regarding deficiencies many times throughout this process. Some of these concerns include how the NEPA process was followed, the legality of bison’s grazing eligibility under the Taylor Grazing Act, and the apparent preferential treatment toward the APR. These are just some of the reasons we are working to defend our public lands ranchers.”

To help fund the litigation costs, MSGA recently held a rollover auction that was supported by over 49 donors and raised over $37,300. Rancher Doug Gardner donated the heifer sold for auction and the Miles City Livestock Commission hosted the event.

In a rollover auction, the donated animal is put up for auction, purchased, re-donated, and then purchased again. This is done over and over until there are no more bids to be taken. Once this process is over, the animal is then sold at auction.

NDSA donation

Support for the legal battle against BLM’s approval of the American Prairie Reserve allotments is also coming to MSGA from neighboring states.

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) recently donated $10,000 to the legal fund.

“Cattle ranchers have a long tradition of helping one another, and the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association is glad to be able to help our Montana neighbors in the fight to defend livestock grazing,” explained Jason Leiseth, NDSA president and a cow/calf producer in Arnegard, N.D. “This case is significant not only for our Montana neighbors, but for cattlemen and women across the land. What is Montana’s battle today could very well be North Dakota’s tomorrow, and we are strongest when we stand together.”

Leiseth said the NDSA are against the decision because removing ranchers from the land is “very concerning.”

“These grazing allotments were established for livestock grazing, with the purpose of keeping ranchers on the land,” he said. “For an agency to divert an allotment away from production agriculture is very concerning, and we will always stand up for our producers.”

Grande said the outcome of the situation in Montana will have a ripple effect for public lands in the West.

“While we are fighting this issue here in Montana, the decision on this appeal will have a ripple effect across all public lands in the West and will be precedent-setting in relation to allowing federal land allotments to be used for conservation purposes, not livestock grazing,” Grande noted. “We would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association for their support of our appeal. These decisions affect all livestock producers.”