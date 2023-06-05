As with any event that becomes memorable, there are many stories behind it. Some of those have become national ones. Through the years, the events may have lost their historical origin and stories. However, remembering the military dead goes back thousands of years.

The years of 1861 to 1865 can be considered one of the worst periods in our history – the Civil War. More than 600,000 to 800,00 Union and Confederate soldiers died during this War. More than any other in U.S. history.

After that was over, people began placing flowers and saying prayers at military graves. One story goes like so: During the last stages of the war the Confederate Army turned the Washington Race Course and Jockey club, into a prison for captive Union soldiers. More than 260 soldiers died from disease and exposure as they were kept in the open air race track. Their bodies were quickly buried.

After the Confederate troops evacuated the damaged city some freed black men and women remained. These people reopened the mass grave and reburied the individuals in a new cemetery. A sign was posted reading: “Martyrs of the Race Course.”

On May 1, 1865, 10,000 black and white people held a parade around the race track in remembrance of the dead. Speeches were given, Bible verses read, flowers were laid, messages and songs sung. This was one of the earliest record of celebrating a Decoration Day.

After Charleston was rebuilt in the 1880s, the Jockey Club Martyr Cemetery was redone. Later a Northern patron had the soldier’s remains moved to the Beaufort National Cemetery in Charleston.

After the Civil War, many people, in the north and south, would remember their fallen military and hold special observances. More than 20 towns claim to have held those first memorial services. In 1966, Waterloo, N.Y., was declared the official birthplace of Memorial Day. It was the first state to originally designate “Decoration Day” as a legal holiday in 1873 as a memorial day for all fallen soldiers of the Civil War. The commemorate event spread and by 1890 every state declared Decoration Day as an official national holiday. The last Monday of May was chosen as there were no memorial battles fought that day and flowers would be blooming.

The day is now known as Memorial Day and is for the remembrance of all people who have died.

The American flag is to be hung at half staff until noon on Memorial Day, then raised to the top of the staff. At 3 p.m., one is asked to remember all fallen US Armed Forces people. A wreath is laid at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va. Many small and large towns and cities hold special memorial services to honor the deceased military. Flags are also placed on military graves.

The holiday now marks the unofficial beginning of summer. At least 39.2 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles by car over that weekend. The BBQs come out for many people. The grills come in all different sizes, large or small, fancy or plain. Holes may be punched around the bottom of a large tomato juice can for a charcoal chimney to preheat briquettes. An aluminum pan filled with hot briquettes will provide a hot spot below the grill and a cooler one on the side. A handy spray bottle of water will dispense flare-ups.

Some of the most popular foods to have at a BBQ dinner are steaks, hamburgers, ribs, hot dogs or chicken. Rubs, marinades or glazes are popular on the meats. Many salads are family favorites, some are quick to fix, others take more time.

No matter how your holiday is celebrated, be safe and have a wonderful time. Perhaps there is also someone, single or alone, you could invite to share the holiday with you and your family. With a moment of silence or a prayer, take time at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day to think of the thousands of military personnel, and others, who have died for our freedom.

Something to think about: “Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices.” President Harry S. Truman

CARBONATED ICE TEA

8 tea bags

4 mint sprigs

4 cups boiling water

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup lemon juice

One 28 ounce bottle carbonated water, chilled

Ice

Steep the tea bags and mint springs in boiling water for 5 minutes. Discard bags and mint. Add the sugar to the tea; stir until dissolved. Stir in the lemon juice. Pour into a 1 gallon pitcher and add the carbonated water and ice.

WATER CHESTNUT NIBBLES

1-1/2 cups packaged biscuit mix

8 ounces bulk Italian sausage

4 ounces (1 cup) shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

Water chestnuts, cut in quarters

In a bowl combine the biscuit mix, uncooked sausage, and cheese. Mix thoroughly with hands. Shape a little of the mixture around a piece of water chestnut to form a 1-1/4 inch ball. Place on a baking sheet. Bake in a 400 F. oven for 15 minutes.

MARINATED DRUMSTICKS

1/2 cup ketchup

2 Tablespoons prepared horseradish

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/3 cup cooking oil

8 chicken sets drumstick and thighs

Combine ketchup, horseradish, lemon juice, soy sauce and oil. Reserving an amount to use for basting (refrigerate this until ready to use), pour the rest over the chicken in a shallow dish. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight, spooning marinade over occasionally. When ready to cook, drain and discard used marinade. Cook chicken pieces over slow coals 20 minutes; turn and cook 20 to 25 minutes more or until reaching 165 F., brushing with reserved marinade the last 10 minutes.