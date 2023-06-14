In the last week things have slowed down quite significantly. Everyone is “done” planting! It felt like a long spring, but thinking back, the time between the start of planting and end of planting was only about a month. It is amazing the amount of times an acre of ground has to be covered in such a short period of time.
There are still a few planters rolling in the country side, trying to plant that last little bit of acres that finally dried up over the spring. Everyone is tired of managing prevent plant, so they are trying hard to make sure they have full fields to harvest.
The reason farmers were able to get so much ground covered in such a short period of time is because we’ve hardly received any spring rains. The rains have been spotty ranging from a half inch to 4 inches. This last weekend we received some much needed rains to help activate some of our chemicals and help emerge some of the later planted corn and beans.
With this last rain it appears as though the frost has finally come out of my driveway! The yard is starting to firm back up, and driving in my yard with a truck isn’t like driving through a maze of ruts.
Everything up here looks great – everything from the grass to the soybeans to the cattails. The heat is very much welcome to help the crop get up to a great start.
Calm winds and no rain really was a blessing to help keep the fields sprayed and keep the weeds down. Let’s pray that the hail stays away this year!
Grant Rix, his brother Jarrett and dad Roger make up Rix Farms. They grow corn and soybeans in Brown and Day counties in addition to running a service shop, doing commercial trucking and commercial applications for the local cooperative.