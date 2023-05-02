Ridgewater College prides itself on its hands-on learning approach.

So much so, Ridgewater agriculture instructor Wade Gustafson said many of Ridgewater’s students choose the university because of its prominent hands-on approach.

Gustafson’s niece, Sydney Gustafson, is one of those students. She said she chose to attend Ridgewater not only because it was close to home, but because the uniquely hands-on approach she receives leads to new opportunities, both during her education as well as after.

While the majority of the college’s departments are in Hutchinson, Minnesota, the college of agriculture can be found about an hour away, in Wilmar.

Sydney Gustafson, along with her classmates Clayton Pronschinske, Annabelle Pronschinske, and Blake Krienke, are all dairy management majors at Ridgewater.

The group represented Ridgewater’s department of agriculture at the Central Plains Dairy Expo in Sioux Falls last month. The four students, along with their instructor, manned the booth, talking with potential students about everything Ridgewater has to offer.

The readily applicable skills they learn on a day to day basis is a particularly vital component of that.

Students get first-hand experience with things like an on-campus ultrasound machine and can conduct procedures such as embryo transfer or hoof trimming.

Along the hands-on experience, they get real world experience though a four-week internship every semester.

The internships provide not only practical learning but each one is paid as well, giving the students an opportunity to save money as they’re going through their education,” Wade Gustafson said.

Students can expect to earn between $2,000 and $3,000 for each internship, according to a Ridgewater Ag Department brochure.

“Lots of students graduate debt free. Paid internships are a big part of that,” Wade Gustafson said.

With the rising costs of education, every dollar helps. A report from the National Center for Education Statistics said that the price of public, four-year institutions increased by approximately 10% between 2011 and 2021.

But the price tag that comes along with Ridgewater is another bonus for the students.

Annabelle Pronschinske said the level of education and resources she’s acquiring at Ridgewater for the price she’s paying are second to none.

“It’s like going to a four-year college for the price of a two-year,” Pronschinske said.

Wade Gustafson said the college also offers several different scholarship opportunities.

The internships don’t just help out with hands-on learning and finances. They often turn out to be beneficial after graduation as well.

“Internships often end up in job offers,” Gustafson said.

Clayton Pronschinske plans on heading back to the family farm after he graduates in 2024, but said he’s open to going a different direction if an internship makes him an offer.

He added that he’s grateful for all the different ways Ridgewater has benefitted him.

“If it wasn’t for Ridgewater, I probably wouldn't be in college,” he said.

The hands-on learning at Ridgewater doesn’t stop with internships and in-class activities. Students can opt to partake in multiple experiences outside the classroom, such as field trips to trade shows including the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin, World Ag Expo in Modesto California, the National Western Stock Show in Denver, along with trips to several ag businesses, crop and field days, and extensive farm tours.

The atmosphere is also a big selling point, several of the students said.

“The teachers are like your friends, not just teachers,” Clayton Pronschinske said.

Students can opt from a variety of clubs and organizations such as the Ridgewater Rodeo Club, varsity spots, theater and student government.

A flexible schedule allows for students to work off-site like Sydney Gustafson does. Most classes take place between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. with students eating lunch together in a collective lunch room.

The 50-minute classes provide students with a well-rounded education, Wade Gustafson said.

“By the time they graduate, they have been exposed to everything,” he said.

That’s what makes someone successful, he added, when they head back to work on the family farm or ranch. Going home to farm or ranch is a common goal among many Ridgewater students.

“The dairy students have to take agronomy, and vice versa,” he said.

Ridgewater offers a variety of agricultural degrees including agribusiness, agronomy technician or applicator, precision ag and dairy and farm management and veterinary technician.

Students can train and obtain their commercial drivers license.

Ridgewater offers certificates in programs such as meat cutting, a program that received a $625,000 federal U.S. Department of Education AgCentric grant this past March. The grant will support the development of two additional certificates, advanced meat processing and meat cutting entrepreneur.

Meat cutting and ag powered mechanics are the two newest programs, with ag mechanics taking diesel mechanics a step further and tailoring the program to focus specifically on heavy farm equipment.

However, the precision on agriculture degree is the college’s most popular and fastest growing major, Gustafson said.

He spoke with pride about his employer, saying he doesn’t believe there are many higher education outlets doing anything like Ridgewater is doing.

He believes the college’s unique nature can ultimately be boiled down to one thing.

“It all comes down to everything being so hands-on,” he said.