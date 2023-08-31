Looking at a map of Burt County in Nebraska, one can only imagine the wild, uncultivated terrain the pioneers encountered upon arriving in the mid-1800s. To survive, these settlers needed a reliable source of water, food and shelter. So it comes as no surprise that one of the first pioneers to Nebraska territory would choose Golden Spring as his homestead.

Before immigrants flocked to America, the spring of water approximately 10 miles north of present-day Tekamah, Nebraska. was “an ancient stopping place for Spanish explorers and Indians, water gushing from golden colored sandstone,” as stated in the Burt County Nebraska NEGen Web Project.

A Spanish conquistador who explored with Francisco Vásquez de Coronado marked his passage through this land, scratching “Pinó 1637” into the rock. Others throughout the years have also etched their names into the stone from which 12,500 gallons of water flows daily.

Natives referred to the landmark as “Nna Ha Ga” which translates to “Good Spring” in the Omaha tongue. Other natives called it “Yellow Spring.” The word “golden” was introduced by white men who compared everything “yellow” to their “white man’s gold.”

No tribe had claimed this water source because of events leading to its other name: “Bad Medicine.”

The curse of Golden Spring was related by William Lewis, a teacher at the Omaha Reservation Indian School. He recounted a tale he heard at a meeting of the historical culture men of tribe, who are versed in legendary lore and tribal history.

This spring lay between the lands of two bands of Indians. It was a beautiful spot. Cold, clear water boiled up in little fountains of golden sand. It was an ideal camping ground. The tribes quarreled over who should have it; finally the feud led to war and much bloodshed and many warriors were slain. Hence, the Indians knew the spring as “Bad Medicine” long before the coming of the white man. After many years of controversy, the head chief called all the people of his tribe in council at the spring and decided to use “black magic” in an attempt to get a vision that would enable him to settle the dispute. The Magic Maker and his people made a camp on the bluff above the spring. He tried in vain for some time to get a vision. He killed his favorite horse as a sacrifice and tied his son to a tree and built a fire at his feet. Then he finally pierced the vein in the boy’s arm and let the tiny stream of blood fall on the fire. He gazed into the steam from the blood as it rose from the fire but the vision did not appear. “Black Magic” had failed him. A black cloud formed in the northwest and with a roar the wind, rain, thunder and lightning was upon them. He extended his arms upward and said the magic words that had always divided the storm but his magic was gone. A sheet of fire struck the bluff above the spring, stunned the Medicine Man and when he came to the next morning, his son and all the Indians in the party were dead. He knew then that the spring was to be used only by the wanderer and the wayfarer as a place to camp and rest. No one was ever to claim it for his own and anyone trying to claim it would meet a violent death.

This lore may have truth. The first white man to homestead Golden Spring died in an accident with a runaway horse and buggy. His son died due to injuries he sustained after falling while trimming cottonwood trees in the front yard of Golden Spring Farm. The third generation broke the curse and passed away of old age.

A German’s search for farmland

How did Golden Spring become the home to one family for almost 170 years now? It began in 1853 when a German cabinetmaker laid his claim to the spring. Frederick Ernest Lange laid four logs like the beginning of a cabin, thereby establishing his squatter’s rights.

He had come alone to hunt for “promising soil on western banks of the Missouri River” in 1853 according to the publication titled “A History of Burt County Nebraska from 1803 to 1929.” He returned two years later, when Nebraska Territory became open for settlement, to finish building his structure and establish his long-desired farm.

But his arrival to Golden Spring is just a glimpse into the tale of F.E. Lange. His journey to Burt County in Nebraska was arduous in itself.

Born in 1827, Lange originated from Geringswalde in the province of Saxony, located in eastern Germany. Conditions in Germany were unbearable, and young men were being called to war against the Prussian army. Working on his uncle’s farm spurred Lange’s desire to be a farmer, but he knew that owning land in Germany would be impossible. However, land was available in the New World.

“He got on a ship with nothing but his toolbox,” said the great-grandson of F.E. Lange, Kenneth Lange-McGill.

As the last of the line, so to speak, Kenneth’s parents hyphenated his last name to combine his mother’s surname (Lange) and his father’s name (McGill).

Lange-McGill has compiled his family’s heritage throughout the years. He shared how F.E. Lange came to America alone at age 23, unable to convince his brother Augustus to leave Germany. Lange’s goal was to own land similar to his uncle’s farm with wood, streams and hills.

Lange boarded a sailboat toward America. However, a great storm three weeks into the voyage blew it nearly back to the English coast. By the time the boat finally landed at New York, food and water supplies were almost gone, according to written accounts by his granddaughter, Pearl Lange Anderson.

He learned to speak English while making cabinets in New York. A family history about F.E. Lange says that he was a good public speaker “with just enough German accent and sentence structure to make the talk fun and interesting.”

From New York, Lange trekked to Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis and St. Joseph, Missouri. He installed interiors of Pullman Company train cars, which were the passenger coaches for dining and sleeping. He was able to start accruing money through his industrious resilience.

Still wanting to farm, Lange followed the railroad southwest to Kansas City. The Kansas and Nebraska territories had just opened up for settlement. This coincided with the era of slavery, and Lange disapproved such a practice. He had experienced enough suppression in Germany.

“He wouldn’t live where people were enslaved, so he went to Nebraska, which was a free state,” said Lange-McGill.

A copy of notes written by F.E. Lange for a speech given at “Old Settler’s Re-union” in 1903 relays how he travelled up the Missouri River on steamboat then a flatboat toward Omaha. On this voyage, he again only brought his toolbox.

He was still searching for his ideal farm. “Crossed and recrossed the M. Riv. to Platsmouth. Went to Nebr. City … came north to the valley—had three days laid in rain. Found no shelter—wolves near, went back to Omaha,” wrote Lange.

He ventured to present-day Tekamah where he found John Folsom and a group of people living in tents called Folsom Camp. Lange helped them build the first houses to become the town of Tekamah.

“Folsom and I sawed 4-inch planks. Put up first two houses,” wrote Lange.

He continued his quest for the perfect spot for his farm.

“Started to follow a team had passed west over the prairie … leaving their track for a trek in the valley. I found a little spring near a clump of small trees but was taken aback by seeing a large wild animal come out of the trees,” wrote Lange.

Lange claimed this place a quarter mile west of the Missouri River as his home: “Here I will live, Here I will die, Here I will be buried.”

Lange had to fight to protect his rights to Golden Spring. One such attack involved a posse who had been promised $300 by the land company to get the property by either persuasion or force; the railroad desired the water and had hired these henchmen.

Many times, other settlers tried to claim jump his spring. Another settler by the name of Millard had his eye on the spring and recruited two young adventurers coming off a ferry to fulfill his deadly scheme.

“They were going to kill him but his buddies came,” said Lange-McGill. “They gave warning shots with their rifles.”

Only the strongest pioneers survived. Lange wrote brief lines about what “has given some farmers many a hard trial”: two settlers killed by Indians; the cold winter and deep snow in 1856-1857; prairie fires burning fences, hay and grain; grasshoppers and hail taking crops; cholera in hogs, episodic pink eye in horses, Splenick Fever—mad itch—and hoof rot in cattle; sacrifice of property and 10% interest caused loss of homes.

The nearest mill was Council Bluffs. Lange ground his corn in a coffee mill. He wrote, “the coffee, costly—luxurious.”

Native Americans were Lange’s neighbors. Lange-McGill said that Sioux Indians were camping at the spring when his great-grandfather arrived.

“He was always on pretty good terms with the Indians, made sure the Indians felt welcome because it was their land, too,” said Lange-McGill. To him, the Native Americans deserve credit because the white settlers took their land.

Building a home

Lange is an example of the great American dream. By 1897, he had accrued more than 1,000 acres, as shown by his tax records. He raised enough wheat, corn, oats and hay on this wet ground in the river valley to support his horses, milk cows, feeder calves, and pigs.

“Germans are an industrious bunch,” Lange-McGill said.

Part of his German heritage relied on wood to both burn and build. He also like to construct wooden furniture; Lange-McGill has some antique heirlooms constructed by his great-grandfather.

Lange had vowed to establish his own woodlot after the harsh winter of 1856-1857 when snow accumulation of 3 to 4 feet and drifts of 15 feet impaled his ability to haul in wood from the river. During this time, he and another pioneer, Ernest Sandig, survived by eating an ox that had died of starvation. Near starvation themselves, they contemplated eating a dog carcass that had succumbed to the same demise, but chose to instead risk their lives by crossing the stream, according to the recent quarterly newsletter released in 2023 by the Burt County Museum.

To supply his need for wood, Lange transplanted cottonwood trees in the 1860s from the river nearby to his estate. “His seedlings almost surrounded the original quarter of his claim,” according to the Nebraska Forest Service. In 2017, the Lange Settler’s Tree was nominated as the Nebraska Heritage Tree. It was considered over 160 years old at the time.

As motivated as Lange was to improve his farm, he was also civic-minded. He was elected as a Burt County Commissioner for five terms from 1867-1872, according to the 1884 Atlas of the State. He was selected as the Nebraska Representative to the Silver Republican National Convention on July 4, 1900, at Kansas City.

He also helped plan and build the first schoolhouse, which also served as the church. He was actively involved with the school board.

He was also a member of the executive committee called the Pioneer and Old Settlers Association of Burt County Nebraska. They hosted the first annual reunion and picnic at Tekamah on Sept. 21, 1903. Lange received a prize as one of the “gentleman residing the greatest number of years in the community.”

Lange was the community postmaster, as well. For being self-taught in speaking and reading the English language, he caught on quickly. He was considered an avid and even “rabid” reader, consuming every issue of coming magazines and papers before they were claimed at the post office.

The post office was located in front of the house with an iron grill over the counter and window ceiling to protect the cubicles. They lined the west and north walls, stated Anderson. Children liked to try to pull pranks on the postmaster, but Lange got the better of them.

The Burt County Herald reported that Lange would walk 50 miles to Council Bluffs for the mail. Golden Spring was the postal name until 1894 but was shortened to simply “Golden” from 1894 to 1900, according to the Jim Forte Postal History.

This post office and a historic map owned by Lange-McGill are some of the few references to Golden, Neb. Because most business was conducted in nearby Decatur and Tekamah, Golden only comprised of a cluster of houses, a store and the postal service. It was also an important stage coach stop on the route between Tekamah and Decatur.

Early hardships

Newcomers to the area were welcomed into Lange’s log house and shared the water from the spring until they found a suitable location of their own.

While building up his farm, Lange began courting a Czechoslovakian immigrant, Mary Maria Horsky, who lived just a few miles north of his homestead. Her family had come from Vienna, Austria. Lange took her for his bride in 1859.

“He married her when she was 14 years old and he 32, but he waited until she was 17 to have children,” said Lange-McGill.

The couple had five living children: Augustus, Mina, Clara, Frederick Jr. and Oscar.

Mary died at age 31 while giving birth to their sixth child, Catherine. They were buried together at the Golden Spring Farm, where Lange was later also laid to rest. A large monument and fence marks the cemetery.

“There are several other people buried there, too, but they aren’t marked,” said Lange-McGill. “They came and camped but died there.”

Three children from the Sanburn family are buried there in unmarked graves.

Lange raised his five children, all of whom were young when Mary died. He would often return home from farming and have to search for his children in haystacks or caves, hiding from the dangers of the prairie.

The youngest son in the family, Oscar, was 4 when his mother died. The grandfather of Lange-McGill, Oscar “Pop” recollected his experiences escaping a raiding party:

It was a great hardship for my father (L.E. Lange) to raise his youngsters, along with his farming and civic duties. Our safety was his chief concern when he went to the fields or was away. He impressed upon us to be alert to any signs of danger. He left our pony, Buck—always nearby so we could quickly ride to him for help. We must reach him in a hurry. Buck was the only means of escape. One day our pony was out of reach when a raiding party came from the north. High pitched wails and fast moving horses on a raid. Most of the Indians were our family’s acquaintances and ordinarily friendly. The exception, when they indulged in the white man’s “fire water.” This day we were busy building mud dams in the stream below the spring. We knew they were after scalps. Even if our dad was with us, it would have involved much bargaining. We could see no means of escape—we were to find a hiding place. There were two stacks of hay—very close together in the pig lot. The pigs had burrowed and rooted a small opening and passage between the bases of the two stacks. In desperation the girls, and our little dog Jip, crawled into the opening. My brother Ern (F.E. Lange Jr.) pulled a sharpened pole, used to hold the haystacks, in with us as we crawled into the opening. My two sisters went in first, myself third and Ern fourth. With the pointed stake he pulled hay over the opening. The Indians saw our pony and knew we were in the area. They ramshackled the cabin, threw things in the front yard, spent some time back at the spring, continued to hunt for us. They chanted to scalping song and ritual—searched everywhere for us. They trampled the hay directly over us, so close we could feel the pressure of their feet. At last, the voices, clatter of horses hooves grew fainter and faded away. We had survived. We did not move from our hay cave until we heard our father call for us that evening. That night when Dad tucked us under cover in the loft, he reprimanded us—only slightly—for not being alert to danger in our play.

The legacy of Golden Spring

The two girls were later taken to Montana by Mary’s relations, breaking up the family and causing later strife.

Lange passed away at age 78 after sustaining injuries during an accident. The evening of June 25, 1905, Lange was driving a team of lively colts home after visiting his son Ernest, a short distance south of Golden. The newspaper account said:

Exactly what happened cannot be known except by judging from conditions afterwards. It looks as though when the team struck the bridge at the Saxton place some of the tugs came unfastened letting the tongue down and it running into the ground overturned the wagon throwing Mr. Lange many feet to the side of the road. He struck upon the side of his head and shoulder and was unconscious when found by his son a few moments afterwards and was carried to the Saxton home where Dr. Lukens was called. He never regained consciousness and died about one o’clock in the morning. Mr. Lange’s son saw the team start to run and saddled his horse and followed as rapidly as possible.

It was also said that 150 teams and wagons attended his funeral, a huge tribute to his character and presence in the community. He was “a man of intelligence, frugal, industrious and strictly honest and honorable. He was a man whose society was enjoyed by all, and everyone held him in highest esteem.”

Each generation to follow has added to the legacy of Golden Spring. Lange-McGill is the fourth generation of the Lange family line to call Golden Spring home. Both his grown children, Kenneth Lange-McGill III and Allison (Lange-McGill) Wasko, are part of the Golden Spring Farm Corporation.

A stone set in 1955 commemorated the family’s 100th year of owning the land, which now comprises of about 900 acres. Lange-McGill called it “the great American experience.”

“My great-grandfather’s dream when he was in Germany was to own his own farm,” said Lange-McGill. “When he came to the U.S., he got his farm.”

The Lange family has retained its presence in Burt County, just as Golden Spring continues to flow to this day. The Lange descendants are preserving its legacy so it does not become simply a mystery on the map.