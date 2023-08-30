Panelists during a session on animal activism at the Governor’s Ag and Economic Development Summit in Kearney in early August warned those in attendance that the threats and challenges those groups present are real and growing.

It was all part of Gov. Jim Pillen’s charge to the standing room only crowd at the beginning of the summit to “learn to be comfortable discussing the uncomfortable.”

Jack Hubbard, executive director of the Center for Environment and Welfare, spoke of the war chests being built by groups like the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). The Washington, D.C., public relations and advocacy firm he founded this year is helping industries, consumers and stakeholders navigate issues related to sustainability and the environment.

“The amount of money ASPCA and HSUS have raised in the last two years has shot through the roof. All hell is about to break loose across the country,” Hubbard said.

ASPCA is sitting on $200 million in investments and $12 million in Caribbean accounts, according to Hubbard. Their CEO makes nearly $1 million. Yet they only give two percent of what they receive to local shelters, he said.

HSUS, meanwhile, has similar assets: a $138 million budget, $58 million in the Caribbean and a CEO making nearly $500,000 annually, according to Hubbard.

“And yet they only give 1% of all that income to local shelters,” he said.

Most people, 80% of those surveyed about the organizations, thought they run animal shelters, he said.

“The main goal of these and similar animal activist groups is all about ending animal agriculture as we know it. These groups are playing on Capitol Hill in the 2023 farm bill,” he said.

Their agenda includes pushing for a moratorium on large feedlots by 2040. They also wanted taxpayers to pay farmers to stop raising animals, said Hubbard. While attacking large modern farming, their hope is all the different agricultural interests won’t get together and won’t push back.

“To them another industry’s suffering is another’s opportunity,” he said.

There are more animal rights groups out there, said Michael Formica, legal counsel for National Pork Producers Conference.

“This isn’t just about animal agriculture, think about crops. They are coming after all agriculture,” he said.

The Pork Producers were part of the coalition that fought Proposition 12, the California initiative that bans the sale of veal, pork and eggs from producers who don’t follow a minimum space requirement for raising those animals in confinement. This includes producers from outside California who wish to sell their product in the state.

“This has become a problem for those struggling to be able to feed their kids due to increased prices of those commodities at the grocery store,” Formica said. “While we lost our case in the Supreme Court, a lot of press came out of our coverage of this issue. We need to have all of ag involved.”

Marnie Jensen, a partner in Omaha’s Husch-Blackwell law firm which was among those who challenged Proposition 12, noted the number one challenge for ag producers subjected to these new regulations will be getting land.

“You either have to reduce production or go get new land, which is nearly impossible in today’s economy,” she said.

The legal challenge to regulations like Proposition 12 began long ago. The fight started decades ago with foie gras – goose liver pate.

“They create this precedent, which creates a challenge when they come after the big things,” Jensen said. “Identifying threats that aren’t here yet is all our responsibility.

Nebraskans need to pay attention to what’s on ballots in other states, and be pro-active, she suggested.

The ballot initiative process in Nebraska is one area to watch. There is an effort to change through judicial challenges how an initiative gets on the ballot. It’s a result of the cannabis initiative’s failure to get enough signatures across the counties in Nebraska to qualify for a ballot vote.

“Once you get the signatures, those are the kind of campaigns that are hard to challenge,” Formica said.

He suggested a requirement that signature gatherers be from Nebraska instead of professional signature gatherers for a firm.

Panelists concurred that agriculture needs to tell their sustainability story, but Hubbard urged producers to stop being “Nebraska Nice” and become more aggressive and go on the offense.

“Public opinion drives policy,” he said. “Why aren’t constituents urging their Attorney General to go after these groups for deceptive advertising?”

He pointed to the readily available financial information that shows how little of their annual donations actually goes toward animal shelters. Terminology can also be used as an offensive tool, he said, pointing to the push for plant-based and alternative protein manufacturing.

“They are using chemically produced immortal cells for lab grown meat,” he said. “Phrase it like that and public opinion will tank.”

Hubbard added that HSUS, which was behind Proposition 12, has come out with a new Forward Food Collaborative campaign where they want major food service firms to pledge a move toward using half plant-based protein in their menus. Sodexo, a food service management company, has already pledged to do just that with their entire menu by 2027.

The next concern addressed by the panel was ESG – environmental, social and governance. A new concern is that animal activists are trying to use the financial industry to force ESG points, which could make it impossible for producers to get loans if they don’t follow specific guidelines.

It is going beyond the financial front. Animal activists want to target public-facing fronts such as Wal-Mart, and then keep moving the goalpost, Hubbard said.

“What’s left of Nebraska if producers don’t have animals to feed the corn and soybeans to?” said panel moderator Steven Martin, executive director of the Alliance for the Future of Animal Agriculture in Nebraska. “Be demanding that organizations work together.”

“You know they’re coming; you know their policy,” Hubbard added. “Offense wins, defense loses. If you are responding, you are losing.”