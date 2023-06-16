Family-oriented is the best way to describe Buresh Meats.

Being a family-owned business, they understand how important it is for families to be able to put nutritious meals on the table. As a father of seven grown children and grandfather of four, Scott Buresh knows how difficult it can be to feed a family on a tight budget. A low-price philosophy and attention to customer satisfaction influence many of the Buresh family’s management decisions at Buresh Meats.

“We pride ourselves on keeping good quality products at a fair price and our customer service,” Buresh said.

Buresh Meats now has two locations in Nebraska: David City and Columbus. Both are new within the last two years. They sell individual packages of steaks, roasts and pork chops, as well as uncut loins. They also have a wide array of frozen appetizers, cheeses, bakery items and novelty snacks.

Buresh, his wife Mary, their son Andrew and his wife Sara, and another son Anthony own the business together. Six of their seven children are directly involved.

In addition to Andrew and Anthony, Megan and her fiancé, Luis, manage the Columbus store. Kathleen and her husband Agustin work at the David City location, as well as Maria and Paul.

Indirectly involved is son James (Brother Caleb), who is discerning a vocation with the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal in New York.

Buresh Meats may be a budding business, but the Buresh family has been offering catering services for close to 18 years now.

A native of David City, Buresh began catering while being a part-owner and manager of the Wahoo Bakery in Wahoo, Nebraska. In 2014, he made the decision to focus solely on building a family catering business in David City.

Catering screeched to a halt with the COVID-19 outbreak, but Buresh said they were still able to provide to-go meals in Omaha. Because they could obtain large quantities of meats and other goods through catering suppliers, the Buresh family began selling meat to family and friends on the side.

Buresh Meats grew much larger due to the pandemic.

“We decided to get aggressive with the meat sales, and it just exploded for us,” Buresh said.

Originally, the Buresh family converted part of the garage at their home near David City into a store front. They quickly outgrew the 12-foot by 20-foot space.

In August 2021, they opened the store in Columbus near the intersection of Highways 30 and 81. The new facility just north of David City opened in January this year.

The building at David City is 15,000 square feet, with the front retail section just one-third of that space. Behind the scenes is a processing room where meat is cut, wrapped and packaged. The freezer measures 45 foot by 50 foot all the way to the ceiling, and the cooler is 25 foot by 50 foot. A receiving dock and warehouse are in the back of the building.

Customers keep flocking to Buresh Meats as satisfied patrons share the word about the products sold there.

“Every single day since we’ve opened the Columbus store and David City store, 25-30% of the people coming through the doors are new people,” said Buresh.

People can follow the Buresh Catering and Meats Facebook page to receive notification of daily deals. You can also become eligible for giveaways by liking, commenting and sharing posts.

A small percentage of the customers are local, Buresh said. Clientele travel from towns in northeastern Nebraska and areas such as Scottsbluff and Alliance. Out-of-state customers drive from Kansas, Iowa, Colorado, North Dakota and South Dakota. People come from even farther away if they are passing through, bringing coolers to fill with meat.

Buresh said that even when factoring in the drive, these people have calculated out that they are saving money by stocking their freezers with products from Buresh Meats.

“We try to keep the prices down and bring more people into our store,” Buresh said. “We concentrate on volume sales.”

Buresh dispelled the question about whether a cheaper product is inferior.

“We are buying the meat from the same big packers as the local grocery store suppliers. The difference is that we buy directly from them to save money,” he said. “We choose to keep prices down by the way we choose to operate.”

For example, they “cut out the middleman” and purchase products in bulk from U.S. food suppliers, including Sysco, US Foods, Cash-Wa Distributing, BakeMark and Core-Mark. They also buy boxed meat directly from packers, such as Cargill, National Beef, Nebraska Beef, Great Plains Beef, Wholestone Farms and Lincoln Premium Poultry.

The boxed beef comes in cases weighing 60-100 pounds. The Buresh family cuts up and repackages the meat in-house at David City.

Steaks are wet-aged at least 30 days before being cut, which Buresh said “makes a difference as far as tenderness and changes the flavor profile.”

“People are realizing we have quality steaks,” Buresh said.

Each week, over 5,000 pounds of hamburger is sold. Some may be ground prime rib or sirloin, while some is ground chuck. They sell 10-pound tubes and smaller quantities, as well. Buresh said if the meat is handled correctly and not allowed to reach room temperature, people can thaw the larger tubes and repackage smaller quantities for freezing.

About 95% of the hamburger sold at Buresh Meats is frozen. Frozen hamburger sells for a lower price compared to fresh hamburger, and Buresh Meats passes those savings on to the customers.

“We buy fresh hamburger now and then, but the price difference is enough that the clientele will continue to buy frozen,” said Buresh.

They also offer fresh burger patties, smoked meats, flavored sausages, hot dogs and pork cuts. Chicken is sold whole and in pieces.

As their clientele-base grows, they have added more ethnic cuts, depending on what the customers want. That includes beef heads, tongues and hearts.

The popularity of air fryers has increased the demand for ready-made frozen appetizers, also available at Buresh Meats. These are the same appetizers served at restaurants, Buresh said, and many of these are not sold elsewhere.

“People go to restaurants and really enjoy an appetizer, but it’s pricey,” he said. “They come buy a 2- to 5-pound bag here and the savings are pretty good.”

This summer, the David City location will fire up an in-house bakery. Maria will manage this portion of the company. She has one year left in college as a food science major.

To help offset the cost of the new facility, the Buresh family has done as much of the work on the new building as possible.

“We try to be as self-sufficient as we possibly can. That helps save us money and in turn helps save the customers money,” Buresh said.

They also installed and maintain the freezers, coolers and reefers themselves. Having three sons educated and skilled in HVAC certainly helps.

The Buresh family is still putting the finishing touches on the new building at David City, but when customers first enter the storefront they will notice rustic décor and old-fashioned style. Popcorn is displayed in a feed bunk flanked by old whiskey barrels. Coffee lines shelving added to a flat-bottom tin boat that is standing upright. Wooden spools showcase old-fashioned candy, jams and jellies, barbcue sauces and jars of pickled eggs. Antiques, apple peelers and meat grinders can be spotted amongst the goods for sale.

Old barn wood adds a touch of country to the retail counters, with barn tin lining some of the display cases. The barn pieces were salvaged from an acreage recently torn down just a few miles down the road. The focal point of the room is a salvaged windmill towering above the meat coolers.

Many of the items are family heirlooms. Buresh pointed out his great-grandmothers’ sewing machine and his godfather’s baby carriage. His mother sewed many quilts which are displayed throughout the store. Other pieces are from personal collections of Buresh, his father and his sons.

Avid hunters and fishermen, Buresh and his sons have lined the walls with antlers, deer mounts and fish. More unique pieces were purchased from a taxidermist, such as the water buffalo.

Neighbors and friends have also contributed artifacts. A buggy was once the mode of transportation for a friend’s parents. Donated barn doors wrap around the upper walls. Another friend constructed an intricate wood train spanning the length of one set of meat coolers, complete with a train station and windmill. He also made guitars out of cigar boxes, which are available for purchase.

Buresh wants to create an enjoyable shopping experience, and the antiques are a point of interest for his customers. Regulars comment when a new piece is added.

Most importantly, customer service is a priority to Buresh. The advice he gives his children is based on his values: “Always be concerned about the customers, what their expectations are and what you are giving them.”

Faith guides the Buresh family’s business and their interactions with clientele. Buresh said they are a Catholic family but are not outspoken or showy about their beliefs.

“If people want to know what makes us tick, it’s our faith,” said Buresh.

The Buresh family hopes to continue providing friendly customer service and reasonably-priced products at Buresh Meats well into the future. Their two store fronts have become so busy that they will soon have to decide whether they can maintain both catering and retail.

“It’s hard to keep up pace with two stores and still cater,” Buresh said.

They are considering ceasing catering orders for a time, he said. This way they can keep providing quality service and products for their Buresh Meat customers, while having time for their own family.

“We’re mainly a family-run business, but we want to be family friendly,” Buresh said. “This is how we set up and run our business.”