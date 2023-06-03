Burt County 4-H is immersed in tradition. The Burt County Fair has been the climax of the summer for generations of 4-H youth, with daily 4-H livestock shows and ribbons adorning 4-H the projects proudly on display.

No county fair is truly complete without the 4-H food stand selling homemade pies, a tradition still satisfying the sweet tooth of fairgoers at Burt County. The crusts and fillings of more than 200 pies are made by the 4-Hers themselves during two days of pie baking.

With 10 4-H clubs and 250 youth enrolled in the Burt County 4-H program, 4-H assistant Stacey Keys needs a little extra help to keep the traditions going. Although she has nine years of experience with Nebraska Extension, Keys joined Nebraska Extension in Burt County in April 2022.

As the only 4-H personnel in the Burt County office, she relies on her 4-H volunteers. Keys considers her volunteers the “heart and soul” of the 4-H program.

“These people have made a commitment to teach their kids what we believe in 4-H and make it happen,” she said.

Burt County has approximately 50 enrolled adult 4-H volunteers. When all the fair help and additional indirect volunteers are counted in, that number doubles.

“Our program would not run without these people,” Keys said. “There is such a level of tradition, commitment and loyalty to the Burt County 4-H program.”

One such example is Michael Bracht, a 4-H alumnus of Burt County. He is the recipient of the 2023 Emerging Volunteer Award; this is a statewide honor to recognize those who have volunteered with the 4-H program for three years or less.

Bracht serves as co-superintendent of the Science, Engineering and Technology (SET) department and volunteers with the robotics program in Burt County. Still in college, he takes the time to return to his home county during the school year for robotics practices and competitions. Bracht encourages the 4-H youth to solve problems themselves through critical thinking, no matter how long it takes.

“His patience level is amazing,” Keys said.

Adults are not the only volunteers in Burt County. During the fair, the Burt County Junior Leaders have a tradition of making ice cream with the clover kids. Youth of all age levels and backgrounds working together is just part of the 4-H tradition.

“It doesn’t matter what club you are in or what town you are from,” Keys said. “When we come together in 4-H, all rivalries go away.”

Amongst the traditional summer activities and contests, the Burt County 4-H program also has some changes in store. A few livestock and small animal shows are moving to different days during the county fair.

Fair premiums will also increase this year. Keys expressed appreciation to the Burt County Ag Society on behalf of the 4-H program, saying, “We are so grateful.”

Moreover, the 4-H clover kid program (for youth ages 5 to 7 years old) has all new classes for this year’s Burt County Fair. The change intends to provide guidance for the parents, who may be navigating 4-H for the first time, as well as focus for the youth, who are beginning to realize their likes and dislikes.

Several 4-H contests were held earlier in April, including the Favorite Foods Contest, Public Speaking Contest, Public Service Announcement (PSA) Contest and Presentation Contest. Qualifiers from these county contests can advance to the statewide Premier Communication Event to be held June 23 in Lincoln.

Pre-fair contests will take place a few weeks prior to the Burt County Fair, which will run July 21-25. These include the Bicycle Rodeo, Tractor Driving Contest and Rocket Launch.

Summer workshops are slated from the end of May through the first week of July. Painting, babysitting and making bubbles are just a few of the fun workshops being offered by Nebraska Extension in Burt County.

“I am so excited for summer. It’s going to be great,” said Keys.

Being able to work with the 4-H youth and volunteers in Burt County will make summer even greater. Keys said that 4-H is a family program, but Burt County 4-H is a family all its own.

“Year after year, decade after decade, we have families, youth and volunteers come back to help make the Burt County 4-H program a success,” Keys said. “Even when they no longer have a direct tie to the program, they always come back for the Burt County Fair family.”