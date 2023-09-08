The Central FFA chapter at Raymond Central High School in the village of Raymond, Neb. currently has 56 members in grades 7-12. Located in Lancaster County, our chapter has been blessed with a rich history of success and achievements. The chapter adviser is Mrs. Katie Donahue, whose goal is to continue to keep building upon that history while advocating for the nation’s agricultural industry and promoting student success.
At Raymond Central High School, we are not just focused on the past, we are excited for our future. Over 70% of our members participate in various Leadership Development Events (LDE’s) and Career Development Events (CDE’s,) as well as have a successful SAE’s (a program also known as Supervised Agricultural Experiences.) Members of the chapter have some unique SAEs ranging from breeding show heifers to planting and harvesting pumpkin patches, and from raising honeybees and harvesting the product to custom welders.
Each year, our chapter’s fundraiser is fruit sales; we sell meats, fruits and cheese from different local businesses. This fundraiser is a successful and vital event for our chapter since it’s our main fundraiser. This fundraiser helps pay for transportation to and from competitions and helps get our chapter involved in the community.
Our chapter is very involved in competitions. CDE’s allow our members to compete while learning more about different careers and interests. LDE’s help members continue gaining leadership skills while enjoying activities and competitions. During the 2022-2023 school year, Central FFA had five teams finish in the “Top 10” in competitions at the Nebraska State Convention.
One of the more popular LDE’s for our chapter is Parliamentary Procedure. That team finished first in the district competition while competing in a demanding state competition. They put in hard work throughout the entire school year, pushing to improve. During practices, they went through different scenarios that could happen and put in a lot of time and effort during and outside of practices. In the state competition, they placed first at the Nebraska State Convention and will be representing the state of Nebraska at Nationals this year in Indianapolis.
Our chapter supports local farmers during harvest by setting up at local cooperatives and serving lunches throughout the day.
The Central chapter was established in 1970. In the past 53 years of being a successful chapter, we have had many opportunities to grow and support our community through difficult as well as easy times. Our chapter would not have these successes without the continuous support of our alumni and community members. We are very fortunate to have such a supportive community that knows the importance of creating leaders within the next generation of agriculturalists.