International trade and policy is one of three tracks students can explore at the Summer Ag Academy in Fargo, N.D.
The Northern Crops Institute (NCI), in collaboration with industry partners, will be hosting the inaugural Summer Ag Academy for 60 high school students.
The event will take place June 13-16 at the Northern Crops Institute on the campus of North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota.
This experience is a free, immersive career exploration for students who will be exposed to world-class professionals, facilities and activities. The academy is open to all high school students, grades 10-12, regardless of past experience in agriculture. Two free college credits are available to each participant.
Participants will choose one of three tracks to experience: food science, animal science, or international trade and policy.
Food science track
Ever wonder how the food products you eat are developed and end up on the grocery store shelves?
This track will provide hands-on experience with food product development in our NCI labs. Live the life of a food scientist! Students will learn about the creative solutions that will be needed to feed the world, and the part they can play in that future.
Animal science track
Animal agriculture plays a significant role in the region’s economy. What do livestock eat?
In addition to growing food for humans, farmers in our region grow food for livestock too! In fact, innovations in feeding technology have allowed agriculturists to efficiently feed by-products of ethanol and food production to animals to reduce waste. This pathway will give hands-on opportunities in the livestock industry, with specific attention given to the processes and ingredients used to feed the livestock of today and tomorrow.
International trade and policy track
Soybeans from the Dakotas in China? Montana wheat in Italy? Minnesota corn in the Philippines? You bet!
This track dives into the intriguing world of international trade and policy. Learn how agricultural commodities travel to global destinations. Examine how decisions and events in other parts of the world affect U.S. farmers and our economy.
International trade and policy provide a complex game to play. Students will learn what it takes to be a player in the global markets.
More Information
The Summer Ag Academy was designed to allow participants to earn 2 college credits, with the cost covered by sponsors. These credits are optional and are electives that can be used in NDSU programs or transferred for use at other institutions.
The Academy was created for students to experience first-hand what the agricultural industry has to offer and to explore career opportunities. Encourage students to enroll early, as space is limited. The registration deadline is May 22.
For more information about the Summer Ag Academy, visit nciagacademy.com.