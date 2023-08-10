Some insects have a lot of gall, especially those that think they can just homestead in a farmer’s crop. The soybean gall midge makes itself right at home, laying eggs in the stems of soybeans and literally sucking the life out of the plant.

Soybean gall midge is a fairly new pest to the area. In 2019, it was designated as a new insect species in Nebraska, according to the NebGuide G2331 “Soybean Gall Midge in Nebraska.” Soybean gall midge is prevalent in Minnesota, South Dakota and Iowa, with increased distribution each year since its discovery.

Kansas reported its first soybean gall midge identification in late June of this year, said Kansas State University (KSU) professor and entomology department head Brian McCornack. It was found on both soybeans and sweet clover, which can also be a host plant to soybean gall midge. Dry beans are another susceptible plant.

The North Central Soybean Research Program and Nebraska Soybean Board hosted a multi-state Soybean Gall Midge Field Day for producers, students, crop consultants and other agricultural partners within the soybean industry. Entomologists and extension representatives from multiple universities shared information about the lifecycle, prevention and treatment of soybean gall midge. The field day was held July 25 at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead, Nebraska. Another event held the following day was reserved for research and extension personnel.

Field day participants were encouraged to scout the test plots, where they could see soybeans of different growth stages suffering from natural soybean gall midge infestation. Symptoms begin with noticeable darkening at the base of the soybean plant.

Robert Koch, professor at the University of Minnesota (UMN), explained how the decaying process begins.

“Soybean gall midge larvae live inside the outer layers of the stem, feeding and cutting off the tissues that transport the water and nutrients within the plant,” Koch said.

The larvae begin as a translucent, white maggot but morph into a bright orange instar about 1/12 of an inch long. As the larvae feed on the plant, its stems will begin to weaken, breaking easily and wilting. Eventually, the plant will die.

Emergence this year was earlier than in the past, likely due to the warmer accumulated temperatures, said Erin Hodgson, who is an extension entomologist at Iowa State University.

In Nebraska, soybean gall midge was detected in the UNL network traps as early as May 21. They were not identified in Iowa until June 14.

“They can emerge all the way into July from an overwintering source,” said Justin McMechan, crop protection and cropping systems specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL).

The adults will continue reproducing throughout the growing season, with two complete lifecycles and up to three generations possible. Metamorphosis from egg to adult takes 28-32 days.

Unfortunately, soybean gall midge can tolerate cold temperatures. Studies at UMN show that soybean gall midge has high mortality rates between -4 degrees and -13 degrees Fahrenheit. The insect knows to burrow underground for insulation against the cold, though.

“Bottom line: the temperatures that would kill them won’t be reached, even in Minnesota,” Koch said jokingly.

Detection is easier in late July or early August because affected soybean plants appear stunted, turn brown and wilt rapidly. These symptoms are similar to sudden death syndrome, so breaking open the stem is necessary to determine if soybean gall midge larvae are present. Folding knives were given to all field day participants to encourage hands-on field scouting.

“We recommend people pull up the plant, peel back the epidermis and look for decay,” Hodgson said.

An audio test is also effective. By simply using your arm to apply pressure to the plants, you can hear subtle cracking at the base of the stem.

The presence of soybean gall midge will be most concentrated on the stem, right above the soil line. This is where the natural fissure appears as soybeans mature into stage V2.

Soybean gall midge relies on fissures or cracks to lay their eggs, McMechan said. Larvae will most likely be visible from the soil line up to 4 inches on the stem, unless hail damage or mechanical force creates points of entry.

McMechan took participants to an area damaged by artificial hail, where UNL students used a hail simulator to hurl ice at the soybean plot. The shredded soybeans not only were missing leaves from the “hail” but also showed distress from soybean gall midge all the way to the top of the plant.

Another UNL study is testing whether covering the stem fissures can prevent soybean gall midge infestation. Student Pragyu Gupta showed the plot where she hilled each row of soybeans and has been manually removing soil to expose the fissures at different stages. She said that hilling might not be a practical solution, but the study could help determine injury score and potential impact on yield over the season. Some producers could opt to hill their soybeans to avoid applying chemicals.

“If you field is under great pressure, hilling may be a potential strategy,” Gupta said.

Researchers are exploring other management options as well. They discussed different foliar treatments during the plot tours. They are experimenting with how these products are being applied, such as using a drop nozzle attachment to administer treatment closer to the roots.

Because the soybean gall midge has a short lifespan, treating with chemicals would have to be done frequently. Insecticide alone is not enough to control soybean gall midge.

“We probably aren’t going to find any one silver bullet that will take care of soybean gall midge,” said Koch.

He suggested integrated pest management to knock down populations to a more sustainable level. This could include promoting natural predators. Or it could be as simple as mowing dense vegetation that surrounds the soybean field.

Under natural conditions, soybean gall midge affects mainly the edges of fields.

“They will move just as far as they need to find healthy tissues,” Hodgson said. She looks for soybean gall midge within the first five to 10 rows of a field. “If they’re not there, it’s unlikely to be in the rest of the field.”

Producers questioned if they could just spray or hill the borders of a field. More research needs to be done to determine if this would effectively control soybean gall midge.

Harvesting plants affected by soybean gall midge could be a solution to increase yield in these areas, especially those infested later in the season. The soybean plants may appear to be standing but are actually leaning against their neighbor.

“If you are seeing a lot of lodged plants, or they’re loosely connected, that would be the area I would harvest first to try to save those pods,” said Hodgson said.

Soybean producers can benefit from being aware of the potential ramifications soybean gall midge can have on their fields. By knowing the signs and symptoms of soybean gall midge, they can show these insects who is boss. Don’t give them a chance to show their gall in your fields.

For more information about soybean gall midge, go to www.soybeangallmidge.org.