You may be familiar with the phrase “everything but the oink” in reference to all the byproducts that come from pork. But what about byproducts of human food waste?

The modern lifestyle we enjoy—from buffets to the bar scene—accumulates literally tons of food waste. ReFED, a national nonprofit organization, estimates that 80 million tons of all food in the U.S. goes to waste destinations instead of being consumed.

Las Vegas Livestock has taken advantage of this problem by recycling human food scraps from the Las Vegas strip to feed their pigs.

“My family has been doing this model of feeding food waste to hogs since 1963,” said Sarah Stallard, Las Vegas Livestock farm manager and seventh-generation farmer.

Her grandfather, Robert Combs, originated from Chula Vista, California, but came to the Las Vegas area specifically because he knew the amount of food waste, said Stallard. Buffets were highly popular when he first arrived in the Valley 60 years ago. Robert learned the concept of feeding food scraps to hogs from his father, who had collected food waste from a naval base in California to feed his hogs.

Robert owned and operated RC Farms from 1963 until closing in January 2017. Sons Clint and Hank Combs then modernized the model, beginning Las Vegas Livestock in a new location. Societal shifts have changed where the food is sourced and what types of food is collected, but the commitment to animal welfare and environmental concern remains the same for the Combs family.

“While buffets have become slightly less popular, the desire for sustainability-driven businesses has really increased,” Stallard said.

Las Vegas Livestock has about 5,000 feeder-to-finish hogs. Stallard estimates 30 tons of waste is processed at their operation daily. This accounts for only about 7% of the food waste Las Vegas accumulates per day.

The food scraps are sourced and delivered by Combs Brothers LLC from casinos, resorts and hotels, as well as a handful of grocery stores and warehouses. Likewise, the University of Nevada participates in a tote service. Individual households can also opt into a bi-weekly food scrap pickup program.

Since much of the food arrives still packaged, the cardboard is first separated to be recycled. Then the waste is dumped into a large hopper, where organics (food) are separated from inorganics (plastic). Paddles push the food against a sieve to strain it, then it travels through a rock trap. A magnet catches any metal fragments.

In compliance with the Swine Health Protection Act (SHPA), which regulates the feeding of human food waste to pigs, the mixture is pasteurized for 30 minutes. Steam is pumped into a jacket that surrounds a drum containing the food. After cooling, it is loaded into trucks and fed immediately.

As you can imagine, the feed has a liquid consistency. The hogs are housed and fed outside, partly because the feed ration is so messy. The week of the interview, ice cream was a large portion of the ration.

“Compared to a soybean meal mixture that hogs are used to, it’s like soup or a very watery oatmeal,” Stallard said.

No additional feed or supplements are added. With the diversified sources for food, the ration provides complete nutrients and protein, Stallard said. Rate of gain is monitored, and “as long as the hogs are continuing to gain on the same schedule” there is no need for supplemental feed or changes in the diet.

The hogs reach finish weight in five to six months and are then marketed to California. Typically, one group is sold per week.

Being in the Nevada desert, Las Vegas Livestock can house the hogs outside year-round. Shade structures are designed to encourage air flow. In the winter months, mobile housing units provide shelter to help prevent pneumonia in smaller pigs.

Because the hogs are outdoors, they naturally have to be a littler hardier than those raised in confinement settings. This is one of the reasons Las Vegas Livestock likes to source their feeder pigs from the U.S. Meat and Animal Research Center (USMARC) in Clay Center, Nebraska.

“We have been really happy with the hogs from the center. They always send them at a nice size,” Stallard said.

The hogs weigh approximately 60 pounds upon arrival. Additionally, the hogs have been vaccinated against disease, another important aspect when raising them outdoors, said Stallard.

Biosecurity is another consideration Stallard takes very seriously, saying, “I try to get groups of 600 in one pen. I don’t like to mix sources in one pen for health reasons.”

USMARC can supply the 600-head of feeder pigs needed monthly for one pen.

Las Vegas Livestock represents a small percentage of hog producers that use human food waste as a main source for feed. Stallard networks with producers from Connecticut, Hawaii and Canada, but noted it is “not as widely practiced as it once was.” Part of this is because SHPA prohibits 27 states from feeding human food waste to hogs. In the Midwest, this includes Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota. However, individuals are exempt if feeding their own animals.

To Stallard, decreasing feed cost by supplementing or completely replacing feed rations with human food waste is a cost-effective and responsible way to feed livestock.

“Even if you’re not feeding 100% like we are, it’s a great way to cut feed cost,” she said.

Some businesses may be looking for an outlet for food scraps because they are being taxed a premium by landfills for disposing waste.

Many companies opt to donate leftover food to missions or sell expired products at a reduced price, but not all industries have this option. Breweries are left with spent grains from processing the barley, wheat or oats used to make alcohol.

“Spent grain is our biggest byproduct of beer,” said Thomas Wagner, head brewer at Kros Strain Brewing Company.

Established in 2017, Kros Strain has two taproom locations, one in La Vista and the other in downtown Omaha. The production facility is located in La Vista. They distribute beer to Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and Kansas.

To keep up with demand, Kros Strain brews over 6,500 barrels of beer a year, the equivalent of 201,500 gallons. This requires between 3,300 and 16,500 pounds of dry grain per week. The majority is grown in the U.S., but they also import grain from Germany and the United Kingdom.

Wagner explained how malt companies process the grain by first soaking it in water to initiate germination and encourage the formation of enzymes “crucial to the brewing process.” The barley is then dried and kilned or roasted.

To enable the enzymes within the malt to convert starch to sugars, the crushed grain is steeped in hot water. The brewer collects the sugary water, called wort, and is left with spent grain.

Despite the name, this byproduct contains fiber, protein and several minerals essential for livestock growth. The crushed, moist grain is also palatable to livestock.

The spent grains from Kros Strain are picked up by a farmer from Iowa, said Wagner, adding, “It is mutually beneficial, as the farmer gets feed and we have a responsible way to dispose of it.”

Federal regulations regarding ruminants, including cattle, sheep and goats, differ from swine. Feeding ruminants in the manner that Las Vegas Livestock does would require additional sorting, as the Ruminant Feed Ban Rule “prohibits the use of mammalian protein (i.e. animal tissue, such as beef or pork) in animal feed for all ruminant animals,” as stated on the ReFED website. But feeding ruminants vegetables, grains and other byproducts not consumed within the human food industry is a possibility.

From the Las Vegas strip to the brewery in your neighborhood, food waste is part of modern day food production. That does not mean that people are not getting creative in how they deal with this byproduct of human food consumption.

“Feeding food waste is such a good way to sustainably recycle food waste, which is a huge problem,” Stallard said.