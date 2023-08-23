You don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone. Such was the case with the 4-H shooting sports program in Lincoln County.

Kids were interested in doing shooting sports through 4-H, but the Lincoln County group had stopped gathering and practicing.

Rejuvenating the shooting sports program required “picking up the pieces,” said David Lott, extension educator with Nebraska Extension in Lincoln County and coordinator of the 4 Corners 4-H Club.

It wasn’t until his son became old enough to join 4-H and expressed interest in shooting sports that Lott realized the program was nonexistent in Lincoln County. So he began to pursue a revival of the Lincoln County 4-H shooting sports program.

Since re-establishing the program this spring, the 4 Corners 4-H Club now has a core group of 14 youth who practice weekly at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in North Platte, Nebraska.

Chase Prentice, archery instructor for the 4 Corners 4-H Club, said that restarting the program was challenging for several reasons. The first missing piece to the puzzle was instructors who were interested in not only teaching shooting sports but were also willing to be trained in the way that National 4-H Shooting Sports Council requires.

“We have an excellent team to rebuild the shootings sports program, and we all do what we can to make it a great place for kids to practice and excel at shooting sports,” said Prentice.

The 4 Corners 4-H Club offers three disciplines, each with a different instructor: air pistol taught by Ed Etherton, archery led by Chase Prentice and BB gun coached by Dave Seybold.

Finding where the shooting sports equipment from the previous leaders was stored proved to be another challenge. They eventually located the backstops for firearms, as well as the backdrop curtain and target cubes for archery. All the equipment needed a good cleaning and oiling.

The club worked with the Lincoln County Agricultural Society to determine a practice space. The ag society graciously offered the use of the Centennial Hall Building at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. Here, the practice equipment can be left set up. “We really appreciate the Lincoln County Ag Society for letting us practice there and for being so supportive of the program,” Lott said.

Other equipment owned by the club, including the BB guns, bows and arrows, are stored in a locked storage unit elsewhere. Some of this equipment had been purchased by the Lincoln County 4-H Council in the past.

An organizational meeting was held in January for parents and youth to learn more about program expectations. But before practices could begin, the instructors had to complete certification training in their specific disciplines.

It wasn’t until spring that practices initiated. Most of the competitive shoots take place in the winter and early spring, so Lincoln County joined halfway through the season. Now that they have all the pieces put together, the club is looking forward to a full shooting sports season in the upcoming year.

Safety is of utmost importance during all shooting sports events. To participate in 4-H shooting sports, youth must be enrolled in the 4-H program, be 9 years old as of January 1 and pay a $5 liability event insurance, explained Lott. Instructors, youth and visitor sign in and sign out at all activities as part of the risk management policy and safety procedures. Moreover, an adult parent or guardian has to be in attendance with the youth.

“The parents help us enforce our set of expectations for students to be safe,” Lott said, adding that he really appreciates that the parents have stepped up.

The 4-Hers take safety seriously. Lott described practices as “all business.” Having a fun environment is also important so that the youth cement what they learned, but safety comes first. Only after the equipment is put away at the end of practice do the youth relax and become kids again. They understand that participation in 4-H shooting sports is a privilege.

“I am so proud of the kids’ outlook toward practice. They really embrace the safety aspect,” Lott commended.

Practices are also a time for building teamwork. Prentice has watched the youth interact with each other, then begin coaching each other. They work not as competitors but as club members helping each other excel, he said.

“In an individualistic society, learning to develop community bonds is a skill that helps individuals excel. It starts small scale and hopefully will carry on throughout their life,” Prentice added.

The safe, structured environment enables youth to truly grasp the new skills they are learning. One aspect of coaching that Prentice enjoys is watching the kids go from not being sure about learning a new skill to developing that skill and building confidence.

The end goal is not perfection or even hitting the bullseye, said Lott. Rather, it’s learning the process and honing life skills.

“Kids are finding their spark and loving what they do in a safe environment,” said Lott.

This is only possible with the support of caring adults, both within the club and the community at large. Lott acknowledged that it takes multiple groups to make the program a success, including the Lincoln County Ag Society and Lincoln County 4-H Council.

In addition, Equitable Bank of North Platte sponsored a gift certificate for each 4-H competitor at the first-ever Lincoln County 4-H fair shoot. The 4-H’ers can use the certificate towards purchasing shooting-sports related gear.

The 4 Corners 4-H Club is recruiting adult help. Lott said that sometimes not all three disciplines are available at the weekly practices because an instructor cannot attend, so having another adult certified in BB gun, air pistol or archery would be helpful. There is also potential to add another discipline.

The next chance to complete certification training near the Lincoln County vicinity will be in October at Kearney. If you are interested in learning more about leadership opportunities or about the Lincoln County 4-H shooting sports program in general, call David Lott at Nebraska Extension in Lincoln County at 308-532-2683.

The 4 Corners 4-H Club has come a long way in a few short months. With dedicated leaders and motivated youth, they are setting their sights high to refresh the Lincoln County 4-H shooting sports program.

“The pieces were there. We just had to put it back together,” Lott said.