PRESTON, Iowa — The school year is wrapping up in the Midwest, which means graduating seniors are preparing for the next step of their lives. Some students at Easton Valley High School hope to make agriculture a big part of that.

“We are in an area where agriculture is very prevalent to everyone,” said Hayden Holdgrafer, who will be attending Iowa State University in the fall for ag studies. “I’m looking forward to getting out to school and be surrounded by people who all have the same or similar interests or passions as me.”

Holdgrafer plans to return to his family’s farm after college to pursue a career as a farmer, growing corn, soybeans and alfalfa. He has been helping his family on the farm since an early age and is looking forward to making a life out of it.

“Working on the farm kind of sparked my interest in wanting to be a producer when I grew up,” Holdgrafer said. “I plan on going to Iowa State, and then I’m going to try and make it as a farmer.”

Meghan Klemme, attending Iowa State University for agricultural education, grew up on a farm as well and hopes to one day bring some of that knowledge to students. She said staying in the agricultural field is something that was an easy decision.

“I could never imagine my life not being involved in agriculture,” Klemme said. “I always knew I wanted to do something in the ag field and I enjoyed the idea of teaching. Getting word out to youth about agriculture is really important.”

Klemme said she hopes to stay in the Eastern Iowa area where she has grown up so she can also be around to help out the family on the farm.

Molly Matthiesen, attending Kirkwood Community College for ag science, plans to eventually move to Iowa State for further ag studies. She also grew up on a farm and says she has enjoyed the agronomy aspects of being around production. She is considering a future as a producer.

“I’m thinking of working for a co-op or something and selling out chemicals and seed, but I’ve also thought about minoring in horticulture and opening a flower shop,” she said.

The horticulture aspect of Matthiesen’s plan comes from her enjoyment of working on the flower beds at home and choosing various flowers for the yard. She also said she enjoys learning about plant and soil health at home and wants to learn more about it.

“I go and crop scout with my dad and uncle in our corn, soybean and hay fields,” she said. “I’m excited to see everything I can.”

Rylie Zeimet, who will attend Iowa State for animal ecology, did not grow up on a farm but has always had an interest in animals and the environment. After a bachelor’s degree, she hopes to go down to Florida and earn a master’s in marine biology and work at an aquarium or as a vet with marine life.

“I’ve always had a close connection to (animals),” she said. “Once I took my very first animal science class, I fell in love with those classes. That led to me joining FFA and now I’m hoping to continue it.”

She said delving deeper into the topic in higher education classes is exciting as she’s taken most of the classes available to her in high school.

“I feel like I’ve been coasting a little bit in some of the classes, but I’m excited to get into more specific science classes to build on the ones I’ve already taken,” she said.

Both Klemme and Holdgrafer said one of the biggest aspects of agriculture they want to focus on is communication with consumers and building up trust between the two again.

“Hayden said this, too, but we are in a rough spot where the consumer doesn’t trust farmers sometimes, and I want to share through the youth that ag is a good thing,” Klemme said.

Holdgrafer said producers educating consumers on why they use certain products and what the true impacts are on the crop is critical.

“We need each other,” he said. “We can’t make it without them and they have to eat too.”