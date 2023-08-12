Pick any state and you are likely to find examples of urban sprawl, where farmland is being converted into subdivisions and industry.

And those examples are not just found around large metropolitan areas such as Kansas City, Chicago, St. Louis and Des Moines. Ag land is disappearing around other growing cities throughout the Midwest.

A report written in 2022 from the American Farmland Trust suggests this trend is likely to continue. In the report, the organization said from 2001 to 2016, the U.S. lost or compromised 2,000 acres of farmland every day. If the trend continues, another 18.4 million acres will be converted between 2016 and 2040. That is roughly the size of the state of South Carolina.

Of this acreage, the trust estimates 6.2 million acres will be converted to urban uses such as commercial buildings and industrial sites. The remaining 12.2 million acres will be converted to low-density residential areas — from large lot subdivisions to rural areas with a proliferation of scattered houses.

“While new development is necessary as the population grows, much of this conversion will be inefficient, using more land than necessary to comfortably house and support the population,” AFT says in the report. “This poorly planned development undermines global food security, local food systems and the environment that we all depend on. It pushes up greenhouse gas emissions by lengthening commutes and reinforcing car dependence.

“Because the conversion is concentrated near cities and towns, it will have an out-sized impact on smaller farms. It also places an undue burden on local government coffers, costing more for public services than it provides in taxes.”

AFT said the U.S. could handle this growth more efficiently through better planning.

“If policymakers and land-use planners across the country embrace more compact development, it would slash conversion and keep up to 13.5 million acres of irreplaceable farmland and ranch land from being turned into big-box stores, sprawling subdivisions, and large-lot rural residences,” the report said.

“...These same policies could help retain nearly 7 million acres of our country’s ‘nationally significant’ farmland and ranch land, the most important land for long-term food security and environmental health.”

Urban sprawl is nothing new to rural America, says Leon Kolankiewicz, scientific director for Numbers USA, a group that focuses on population trends. He is based in State College, Pennsylvania.

“We realized in 1999 and 2000 that urban sprawl was becoming a visible concern,” Kolankiewicz says. “It was gobbling up open space, particularly ag land and natural habitat.”

His group began looking for ways to quantify that growth, looking back at U.S. Census Bureau data dating back to 1950.

“It really showed us how much the population had changed and how that correlated to land use,” he says.

Kolankiewicz says no specific research has been done on Midwestern states, with the initial focus on California and Florida as well as 100 other urban areas across the country. Those studies continue today.

Kolankiewicz says he is aware of the importance of planning any growth. Many of those efforts come at the local level.

“We are growing by 20 to 30 million people every decade,” Kolankiewicz says. “There is a sense of urgency.”

He says as the population, both domestically and internationally, continues to grow, more people need to be fed. That becomes even more challenging with fewer production acres.