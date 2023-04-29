Connectivity has become an increasingly important part of agriculture, and expansions in broadband have helped rural communities.

Wes Kerr, the director of community solutions for Connected Nation, an advocacy group focused on connecting communities through technology, said there has been an unprecedented amount of support for increased broadband access in recent years in light of the pandemic. There is still plenty of work to do, however.

“Certainly connectivity isn’t where we hoped it would be,” Kerr said. “However, we stand at this moment with the largest funding we’ve ever seen and likely ever will see from the federal government, so it’s an exciting time to be talking about connectivity.”

Connecting via broadband has become a focus for many ever since the pandemic began in 2020, as many people were asked to work or attend school from home. However, some didn’t have the infrastructure in place to do so effectively.

Another effect of the pandemic has been a trend of people moving out of cities and into more rural communities, and the differences in connectivity can be a shock.

“You hear about folks leaving California or New York and going to more rural locations and they do so with the assumption that connectivity exists,” Kerr said.

“I’ve heard stories multiple times in the past of people who buy land sight unseen for a third of what their house on the coasts cost, only for them to get here and realize they don’t have connectivity.”

Outside of the home, cell signals can be a challenge in some of the more remote areas. Upgrades in bandwidth from 3G to 4G and now 5G networks have helped, but there are limitations on what can be done. Distance to cell towers is the main culprit limiting service, while areas with hills or thick foliage add obstacles to the signal.

There are options for those who may be looking for increased data coverage where broadband may not be as accessible. Cell signal boosters can cost $100-$200 for smaller, more personalized equipment that can run in vehicles.

Improved cell service can be a lifesaver on long drives, or when driving in areas where GPS is a must, according to experts.

These boosters can reach as much as $1,000 for one that covers an entire home with increased data signal.

Experts say many wireless companies don’t want to work to expand wireless service due to the cost and minimal return on investment of providing service for a low amount of people.

Kerr said that disincentive, and consumer demand, is why the focus has shifted from data service to broadband, as that can provide a more stable connection in the home.

“How many of us want to run our business off a cellular network?” Kerr said. “That and broadband may be complementary, but they aren’t necessarily alternatives to one another.”