DONAHUE, Iowa — While many things go into the development of an agritourism site, John Maxwell says one piece of advice is more important than others.

“You have to love what you do, and you don’t do it for the money,” he says. “You need to love meeting people, because they are going to be reaching out to you every day.”

Maxwell farms near here in Scott County, and is part of a diversified family farming operation consisting of his wife Joan and their daughter Amy, along with his brother Edwin.

In addition to the dairy, Cinnamon Ridge Farms features an Angus herd, chickens and a cattle feeding operation. They also own a wean-to-finish hog building, and use the manure on their row crop and hay ground. Bulls and heifers are also sold.

Maxwell’s family settled in eastern Iowa in 1855, and he continues to farm the original homestead. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 1984 with a psychology degree and with plans to attend med school, but instead made the decision to return to the farm. Maxwell purchased his first farm in 1988.

In addition to farming, he conducts 120 to 150 tours annually, with roughly 7,000 visitors touring the farm.

“Giving a tour is my favorite part of the job,” he says. “I love teaching people new things.”

Developing a successful agritourism site takes time and careful planning, says Diane Van Wyngarden, Iowa State University Extension tourism specialist. She works to coordinate tours and events across Iowa.

ISU's Agritourism Entrepreneurship Business Education Tours are held at locations around the state, stretching east from the Loess Hills of western Iowa to Scott County, located along the Mississippi River.

When it comes to agritourism, Van Wyngarden suggests entrepreneurs follow the three P’s — passion, personality and perseverance.

“You must love what you do, you must interact with the public and you must persevere when life happens,” she says,

Van Wyngarden says people get creative when it comes to developing ideas that may catch on with the public. Things like “you pick” flower sites are becoming popular.

“But there are opportunities in a lot of areas, such as AirBnB sites,” she says. “We are told the inventory is low. People enjoy farm stays. There are so many different things you can do.”

Van Wyngarden says while passion is important, profitability is also important since most view agritourism as a source of additional farm income.

She says there are five categories of agritourists.

“First you have explorers, and they love to learn new things,” Van Wyngarden says. “Experience seekers are looking for different things to do. Facilitators are going to bring other people with them. Hobbyists have a personal interest that matches your style. Re-chargers just want to get out and relax.

“Once you identify your primary visitor, you will likely focus on 1 to 3 of these tourists to build your business.”

She says social media is full of examples of existing businesses.

“You can find great sources of information, and it’s also something you have to use once you get going,” Van Wyngarden says.

Maxwell says he and his family are always tinkering with tours to offer the ultimate agritourism experience. For example, visitors can see a photo of a Farmall H pulling a two-row corn planter and compare it to a 32-row planter.

“We want to be able to show them the contrast between then and now,” he says.

Maxwell said he believes agritourism will continue to grow in popularity.