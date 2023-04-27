The planting season is off to a quick start for some farmers in southeast Iowa.

“This is the earliest we’ve ever planted soybeans,” said Jim Cuddeback, a row crop farmer near Washington, Iowa. “The day we finished soybeans (April 14) was the earliest we’ve ever started corn. We are two weeks ahead on everything.”

One reason for the earlier planting is due to expanded crop insurance windows that have allowed farmers to get in the field sooner.

“Those dates are a little closer to reality,” said Stephanie Porter, Illinois Soybean Association agronomist. “Northern Illinois was April 15, closer to central Illinois was April 10 and southern was April 5, so that aligns much better with the reality of what’s happening.”

Earlier-planted soybeans have become a trend in recent years, Porter said. Before her time with the association, she worked in the seed industry and said the push toward earlier planting ramped up in 2018 and 2019, particularly in the black soils of central Illinois.

“I think farmers are picking up on that,” she said. “I think the trend is, with some recent tough springs, we have less and less of a window to get planted and it’s such a rush to find that window. Farmers are a little more comfortable going in with beans now at the same time as or before corn.”

But getting soybeans in the ground in early April isn’t as simple as it sounds. Porter said there needs to be a lot of cooperation from Mother Nature, and this year’s conditions have led to a fair amount of optimism.

“We had a really good window where we didn’t have much rain and people started planting last Monday (April 10) in central Illinois,” she said. “As of April 19, I would say about 50% of soybeans are planted in Central Illinois. They were really moving last week.”

Crop insurance wasn’t a factor for east central Iowa farmer Robb Ewoldt. He knew the conditions were fit for soybeans and simply wanted to get started.

“We started planting corn on Thursday (April 13) to make sure everything was going to work, and then started planting beans on Friday,” Ewoldt said. “I didn’t pay much attention to (the insurance dates). We are glad they have been moving up every year. Five or seven years ago, we wouldn’t even talk about planting that early.”

Seeing the crop go in “nearly ideal” soils was good enough for Ewoldt.

“We had moisture where the seed was going, and the beans I dug up about eight hours later had already swelled,” he said. “I think we are starting off in a pretty good direction.”

The great conditions have spread to the southeast, where drought had been prevalent over the last couple of seasons. Cuddeback said he has received nearly 8.4 inches of precipitation up through April 1 at his farm, nearly 3 inches above the norm.

“It looks like at the end of April we will be about at normal,” he said. “Any rain now is always appreciated. Sometimes we can get too much in the spring, but we’ve learned that it’s nice to have it because you never know when it will shut off.”

Although conditions look good right now, Cuddeback said he knows things can change in a hurry in late April and early May. He will take time to enjoy being ahead, but be prepared for any extra work that may need to be done.

“It scares me that the record low for today (April 18) is 20 degrees here in Washington,” he said. “It could definitely get cold again, so who knows what will happen.”