Markets are mixed this morning with corn near unchanged. “The dollar is moderately higher and energy markets are narrowly mixed,” CHS Hedging said. “There’s not much is the headlines today that’s any different than what we’ve already seen.”
More Russian drone attacks have hit Ukraine, “damaging a grain silo at the Izmail port,” CHS Hedging said. “The UN and Lloyd’s of London are in talks about insurance for Ukrainian grain shipments if a new corridor agreement can be reached.”