10 C. all-purpose apples, peeled, cored and sliced
1 C. white sugar
1 T. all-purpose flour
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 C. water
1 C. quick-cooking oats
1 C. all-purpose flour
1 C. packed brown sugar
1/4 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. baking soda
1/2 C. butter, melted
Preheat oven to 350°. Place sliced apples in a 9x13-inch baking dish. Mix white sugar, 1 T. flour, and cinnamon together; sprinkle over apples. Pour water evenly over apples.
Combine oats, 1 C. flour, brown sugar, baking powder and baking soda in a large bowl. Add melted butter and mix with a fork until crumbly; sprinkle evenly over apple mixture.
Bake in the preheated oven until top is golden brown and apples are bubbling around the edges, about 45 minutes.