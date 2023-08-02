1 C. applewood chips
2 lbs. fingerling potatoes
2 T. olive oil
Salt and pepper
1 T. paprika
1 tsp. barbecue spice blend
1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
1/4-1/2 C. mayonnaise
1 T. red wine vinegar
People are also reading…
1 T. Dijon mustard
6 strips bacon, cooked and chopped
1/2 red pepper, seeded and sliced
1/2 red onion, chopped
2 stalks celery, chopped
Parsley for garnish, chopped
Preheat a grill to medium-high heat. If using charcoal, build a two-zone fire by stacking the coals to one side of the grill. If using grill, heat two burners over high and one over low. Meanwhile, wrap wood chips in foil and poke a few holes into the foil. Place over the heat and allow the smoke to build.
Cut the fingerling potatoes in half and place in a large bowl. Toss with the olive oil, salt, and pepper to taste, paprika, barbecue spice blend, and cayenne pepper to coat.
Arrange the potatoes over the cooler side of the grill and allow to cook until fork-tender, about 20-25 minutes. Check every 10 minutes and flip as needed to avoid overcooking any one side.
Meanwhile, whisk the mayonnaise, red wine vinegar and mustard together.
Place the potatoes into a large bowl with the bacon, red pepper, onion, and celery. Fold in the mayonnaise mixture and season with salt and pepper to taste, if needed. Garnish with freshly chopped parsley.