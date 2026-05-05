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The week started out damp around here. The rain Sunday into Monday didn’t amount to much around here at a half an inch or so. I’ve heard not that far away had as much as 3 inches. But the cold temps and lack of sun kept us out of the field until Wednesday afternoon, when we found a farm dry enough to plant some beans. Most places wouldn’t work until Thursday. But things are moving fast again now, with some getting pretty close to done and some just getting started. We’re about halfway through. I’ve planted into some of the driest soil I ever have this spring.