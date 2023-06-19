Forages are an unsung hero in the Midwest and good production practices are often overlooked.
A field day in southeastern South Dakota will focus on all things sorghum this year. The day will include plot tours, panel discussions and classroom talks all focusing on topics such as sorghum planting, harvest and storage techniques. Equipment will be on-site to view and discuss new and emerging equipment, equipment settings, and more.
South Dakota State University Extension, Nebraska Extension, the Northern Plains Forage Association, and I-29 Moo University will host a forage field day at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug.7 at the Southeast Research Farm, 29974 University Road, near Beresford.
The field day aims to supply both hands-on and classroom experience evaluating forages and focusing on best management practices for growth and storage that producers and industry clientele can use.
Tentative agenda
9:30 a.m. - Sorghum Production Talk - Dr. Brent Bean, United Sorghum Checkoff Program
10:30 a.m. - Plot tour focusing on sorghum variety trial and male sterile sugar sorghum and harvest and storage techniques - Jeff Jackson, Croplan Alfalfa & Forage Specialist, and Dan Funke, northwestern Iowa forage producer
- Noon - Lunch
- 12:45 p.m. - Forage Grower Panel Discussion - Jim Paulson, Fieldstone Consulting Nutrition and Forage Specialist
- 1:30 p.m. - Equipment Settings and Practices - Industry Rep
- 2:30 p.m. - View and Discuss Forage Equipment
- 3:30 p.m. - Ice cream social and survey
- 3:45 p.m. - Adjourn and optional farm tour
Registration
The cost to attend is $20 per person. Register online here. For more information, contact SDSU Extension Forage Field Specialist Sara Bauder at sara.bauder@sdstate.edu or 605-995-7378.