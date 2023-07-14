Dakota Valley Growers (DVG), a sixth-generation family farm owned and operated by Russell and Holly Edgar in Bathgate, N.D., is partnering with Bion Environmental Technologies, a manure treatment technology firm, to expand and diversify DVG’s farming operations to produce sustainable beef and create new domestically-produced fertilizer products for North Dakota farmers.

Craig Scott, director of communications with Bion, said the company and the Edgar family were introduced through a third-party engineering company when the Edgars started looking at the idea of bringing their cattle indoors.

“It’s really cold in North Dakota, especially in northeastern North Dakota, and the numbers aren’t great with outdoor feedlots, so Russell was already going down the path of bringing his cattle into barns,” Scott said. “I think he saw the fit between those barns he was already considering and what we were doing, which was making those barns adaptable to continual waste collection, treatment, and resource recovery. He was looking for a better fit for North Dakota weather and conditions, and we bring another element to the party.”

Bion’s advanced manure treatment technology begins with moving the cattle into indoor barns where they’re able to collect manure for treatment 24/7, which minimizes odors and flies, along with making it possible to treat it and avoid other environmental impacts. The barns also provide shelter that protects the cattle from the elements, including sun, rain/mud, and cold, allowing the cattle to be fed year-round in colder climates.

“Raising beef cattle in a feedlot has traditionally been an outdoor sport,” Scott said. “When cattle are exposed to the elements, they end up burning calories to stay warm or slog through the mud when they should be putting weight on, so step one is to bring them into the barns.”

The consistent indoor conditions have shown to lead to better performance by the animal, better rate of gain, better cost of gain, less mortality, and shorter finishing times, which is critical with the small margins in cattle feeding.

Once the cattle are in the barns, Scott says step two is to take that waste and extract the renewable energy out through an anaerobic digester and capture and stabilize the nutrients, nitrogen, and phosphorus. That’s where Bion’s technology comes into play.

“At Bion, we’re focused on the ammonia molecule – the nitrogen,” he said. “What Bion’s technology does is it steps in and stabilizes that ammonia molecule and captures it so it can be upcycled into a water soluble, valuable nitrogen product that can be applied whenever and wherever needed instead of it volatizing into the atmosphere. That ammonia is what causes most of the air and water pollution problems too, so there’s that double-benefit.”

Bion uses that fertilizer to help cover operating costs, and they keep track of all the environmental and resource improvements and use them to back a sustainable brand that is certified by the USDA.

“Right now, synthetic fertilizers such as urea and anhydrous ammonia are used, and they have a tremendous carbon cost,” Scott said. “You’re burning a lot of methane to produce that. It’s cheap, but it burns through a lot of natural gas with a high carbon footprint. Our carbon footprint is very low. We’re producing it from livestock waste and repurposing it at a much lower carbon footprint compared to a synthetic.”

This project will increase DVG’s finishing cattle numbers from 3,000 to 18,000 head, with 15,000 head inside the barns. With a 15,000-head facility, there is almost 11 acres of roof space, where solar panels can be used to harness energy. Inside the facility, the animals move about on padded concrete flooring with slats, similar to many swine facilities.

“As animals walk through that barn, the waste falls through those slats,” Scott said. “You don’t have traditional bedding, as the animals are on padded concrete floors. They’re the cleanest feedlots I’ve ever seen. These animals are clean, quiet, and comfortable – truly ‘happy cows.’”

The waste that falls through the slats goes down into a three- to five-foot basin, which is made up of smooth concrete and is monoslope, allowing for scraping on a continual basis throughout the day.

“The minute that waste leaves the animal, it starts volatizing that ammonia,” Scott said. “It’s critical we intercept it as soon as possible to prevent both its escape to the environment and to capture its value.”

The positive economic impact this new facility will provide the surrounding community is significant, according to Scott.

“Right now, North Dakota ships about 940,000 feeder cattle south to Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa, and the corn to feed those animals is often shipped right behind them. Both are produced in North Dakota, but they’re not feeding a lot in North Dakota because the economics don’t work out as well to feed those animals because they’re burning calories to stay warm,” Scott explained. “We’re looking to solve that problem and keep that industry in North Dakota.”

Through the project, DVG will purchase 42,500 head of feeder cattle per year, which will increase the demand for local crops and crop byproducts produced on farms and ag businesses across the Red River Valley, including 2 million bushels of corn and 1,650 tons of soybean meal consumed annually. The operation will need 20-22 full-time employees, with a payroll of almost $2 million, and local contractors will be utilized during construction.

Environmentally, the technology used at the new facility minimizes the negative impacts production may have on the environment, cattle, employees, neighbors and the surrounding community. Bion’s systems reduce greenhouse gas emissions; dramatically reduce ammonia emissions and the potential for nutrient runoff and groundwater contamination; recover 30 percent of clean water from the manure stream; and heat in the system kills pathogens in the manure stream.

“There are a lot of benefits to the local area,” Scott said. “We’re not just coming in with cool technology. It’s about producing more efficient beef cattle that are better for the producer, the consumer, and the surrounding community. Everybody wins.”

DVG and Bion hope to break ground on the new high-tech feedlot facility by spring of 2024.