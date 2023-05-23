From June 5-8, FFA chapters across North Dakota will be heading to the NDSU campus for the State FFA Convention in Fargo, N.D. Some 87 of the 93 North Dakota FFA chapters are planning to attend the state convention, along with advisors, business representatives, sponsors and friends who support the students at the convention.

“Students will have the opportunity to participate in Career Development Events (CDE), serve as delegates, attend student success workshops and sessions, mingle with industry partners at the college and career fair, hosted by the ND FFA Foundation, and enjoy lots of entertainment options,” said Nikki Fideldy-Doll, advisor of the North Dakota FFA Association.

For CDEs, a chapter team needs to win in order to advance to the national convention in November.

FFA members conduct official North Dakota FFA business during the convention, including electing officers during the last general session on June 8.

Travis Fritel, FFA ag advisor and educator in Leeds High School in Leeds, N.D., located in the northeastern region of the state, said he has several FFA students going to state next month.

“This year, we have students participating in floriculture, farm business management, small animal care and ag mechanics,” Fritel said.

With floriculture, the FFA students identify plants, conduct a math practicum, and make corsages and boutonnieres. There is also a sales portion to the contest.

The students who participate in the farm business management contest work their way through the income and expenses of a farm operation and come up with a balance sheet.

“They also need to answer questions about the farm operation,” he said.

Those involved in the small animal care work as part of a team event, problem solving about animal husbandry, identifying different breeds of animals, and identifying animal anatomy systems.

“With ag mechanics, FFA students work through a practicum on metal fabrication, with electric motors and circuits, small engines, as well as diagnostics and structural systems. This year, that will be concrete and masonry,” Fritel said.

During the year, the Leeds FFA chapter does numerous projects for the community and school.

“The community of Leeds is very supportive of our FFA chapter,” he said.“We also have very active alumni who help the program in many ways.”

According to Fideldy-Doll, this year’s Star Farmer finalists are Emily Fannik, Max; Ian Dukart, Killdeer; Elizabeth Dulmage, Leeds; and Lillian Steeke, Scranton.

Elizabeth (Libby) Dulmage was asked about her Star Farmer project. She has already been interviewed by the state FFA team. Libby is a senior at Leeds High School and once she graduates, she plans to attend the agri-business program at Crookston, Minn., and eventually return to the family farm. On the Dulmage farm in Benson County this spring, the family is raising wheat, corn, soybeans and edible beans.

Libby has been involved in her Star Farmer project raising crops during her high school years. She said her FFA advisor has been a great help to her and FFA has helped her figure out what she wants to do in the future.

“I have been growing crops the last three years, raising them, making farm management decisions about them and marketing them,” Libby said.

The first year, 2020, Libby grew spring wheat. She applied herbicide, especially to rid her fields of kochia.

“It was a good year – we had timely rains and I sold my wheat at the Leeds elevator,” she said.

The second year, 2021, Libby decided she wanted to grow foundation seed for the North Dakota Foundation Seed Program, and she needed to go through the process to have her fields certified.

For the program, Libby grew foundation York flax and foundation Tradition barley, and was able to sell the seed as registered. She sold the barley at the Leeds elevator and took the flax to the Munich elevator.

“We had drought in 2021, but the crops did fine,” she said. “That year, flax had very good markets and I received double over what I might have received in a different year, so it was nice.”

Libby had a photo taken in her York flax field as it was blooming purple blossoms.

In 2022, Libby also grew foundation York flax and Tradition barley. She has enjoyed the experience so much, she hopes to raise foundation seed for a career when she returns from college.

In Killdeer, David Leier, ag education instructor and co-advisor for Killdeer FFA chapter, said there would be a total of 25 Killdeer FFA students attending the state convention.

Ian Dukart, who is a Star Farmer finalist, said all the students enjoy working with Leier and he has been great for advice with raising animals, communicating, filling out applications and helping him every step of the way with FFA.

For his Star Farmer project, Ian has been raising Savanna goats and selling or renting them to 4-H kids to show at the county fair.

“I have about 30 head of Savanna goats,” Ian said. “They are a smaller breed originating from South Africa.”

He started out in the seventh grade renting a couple of goats from Jody Lundberg, who raises the goats herself. Jody would let 4-H or FFA kids try out a goat, see if they liked raising them and showing them. They could return them at the end of the year.

“Eventually, we had a mutual partnership with the goats,” he said. “She gave me a commercial herd and I would report back every four years and tell her what I did with my does and if I bred them. We would have kids from the does, and every four years, that doe would become mine.”

Ian developed his business all through high school with the commercial herd.

“Then I bought a purebred goat,” he said. “I showed her at the state fair a couple of times, but now I show at the county fair. I am mainly showing breeding does, but I have shown some market goats.”

His primary business is renting goats to young 4-H’ers to raise and show at the county fair.

“They are good for young 4-H’ers because they are easy to care for, especially when you compare them to a beef cow,” he said. “One goat only needs one acre of grass to survive on.”

Ian said he is now doing the same thing that his mentor did for him.

“I will rent out goats and see if they like showing and raising them. The following year, they’ll take them back again, maybe get a new one, and it’s kind of just continuous cycle. They just rent them, they take care of them for the summer, and then they bring them back to my place where I’ll either breed them or keep on raising them.”

Ian has found the goats are great for range weed management.

“They will eat pretty much anything, including kochia, so we really like them to help us manage weeds on my family’s ranch,” he said.

Ian tracks his breeding and financial records every year. He started his FFA SAE officially in eighth grade.

“The Star Farmer is basically a one-time deal. There are several of us in the state and we all have a unique enterprise,” Ian said. “This is what I want to do for my career and the business pays for my college.”

The State FFA Convention’s annual Parent Sponsor Banquet is on Wednesday, June 7, in the Plains Room of Memorial Union.

“We honor our 10, 20, 30, and 40-year sponsors and recognize the FFA members receiving their State and American Degree awards,” said Beth Allen, FFA executive director. “We will also award the ND FFA Foundation’s highest award – The Friend of the Foundation.”

The foundation/alumni online auction will also be held during the convention through the Big Iron auction platform.

“Most of the items we have are online, but we save a few special items and auction them off at the end of the banquet,” Allen said.