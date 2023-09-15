Although the spring wheat market saw a bit of volatility over the summer months, things appear to have leveled off in September and have been steadier of late.

“In the past (months), we’ve had a lot of ups and downs in the market. These past weeks though we’ve been holding relatively stable, at least compared to previous months, so hopefully things are leveling off,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, adding that as of Sept. 12, December futures were trading at $7.67.

The big market impactors continue to be global competition, pressure from harvest, and a slow export pace, but lately Olson noted there have been a few production issues pop up that might possibly support markets, as well.

In regard to harvest pressure, most of the winter wheat crop harvest is complete and, in the spring wheat region, harvest is close to 90 percent done across the region. In North Dakota, harvest progress is a little slower at 82 percent complete.

“At the end of day, I think we’re going to come out with better than expected yields – not a record by any means – but better than what most were expecting with the dry conditions. I would also expect a fairly good grading crop, but likely below average protein,” she said. “We’ll see what this last portion of the crop comes in like. There are some concerns just with the delayed harvest, and there’s obviously wetter conditions out there potentially impacting some of the quality.”

Adding to the harvest pressure from the U.S., there is also pressure from the Canadian wheat harvest, which is ongoing. Depending on the province, the harvest is about 50-70 percent complete now.

“As we know, some of those areas were quite dry this year, so officially they are projecting yields to be about 20 percent lower than last year. Then again, we are hearing reports of potentially higher than expected yields up there, as well,” she said.

Olson noted that stocks are lower than average for both countries, and the supply and demand situation is tighter than average.

“It will be interesting to see how both those crops pan out in terms of quantity and quality,” she said.

One thing that pumped up the market a bit earlier this month was that the Australian production number continues to decline.

“It’s important to remember that Australia is coming off of two record production years, but now they’ve been pretty dry, so the most recent internal production estimate is just over 25 million metric tons (MMT),” she said, adding it’s much lower than the past two years and lower than expected. In the Sept. 12 WASDE report, USDA also lowered their estimate from 29 to 26 MMT.

Australia has been lowering their export forecast, as well, with exports now projected to be down almost 40 percent.

Looking at some of the other producing areas, Olson noted that Europe had quality issues and lower production was forecasted in Argentina and Canada.

“So it’s not a completely rosy picture in terms of world production,” she said.

One thing that mitigates all of that is that Russian exports continue to flow and could potentially reach record levels this year.

“We have heard some news of potential harvest disruptions due to fuel shortages there. I don’t know how significant that will be, and they’ve also had some rains at harvest, which could impact quality. Either way, Russia is expecting another large crop and their exports just continue to come,” she said.

The export situation for the U.S. is opposite that of Russia.

“Unfortunately, U.S. wheat sales are about 20 percent lower than last year, and last year was pretty low,” she said. “Honestly, a big chunk of the decline is for hard red winter wheat and those sales are down a whopping 50 percent, and that’s the class that faces more competition.”

On the other hand, U.S. hard red spring wheat export sales are about even with a year ago. U.S sales are a bit higher to some of its bigger customers like Mexico, Japan and Taiwan, but what’s hurting is that sales are down to the Philippines and Korea.

For hard red spring wheat specifically, there’s obviously a lot of competition from Canada, which is still fairly price competitive. Canada’s exports right now are 27 percent higher than a year ago.

One other thing that the market will be watching closely is hard red winter wheat planting. As of Sept. 12, only 7 percent of the crop was planted. Part of that region remains very dry, especially areas of Kansas, Nebraska, and even Montana.

“There has been some rain recently, although it looks like it didn't hit some of the driest areas. They’ve experienced two years of drought already, so we will see what happens in terms of planting and also the moisture situation,” she said.

Looking at cash prices in the region, including North Dakota, most bids are in the $6.40-$6.75 range. That’s a bit below the national average of $6.90.

“That's $1.50 or more lower than a year ago, so at this time producers don’t have much incentive to sell,” she said. “Adding to that, we’ve seen the basis widen so that has brought down those cash prices. There are also some quality discounts out there so some producers are experiencing that.

“Also, there is a carry in the market, so if producers wait to deliver in November, those prices could be 30 cents higher, so probably not a huge incentive to sell right now price-wise along with some of those other factors,” she continued.

“So there’s a lot weighing on the market right now and I think we just need to get through this harvest and see what happens, and just watch some of those production issues around the world.”