University of Nebraska-Lincoln scientist James Schnable and international colleagues have created the first complete map of the corn genome, a landmark achievement that can enable major long-term advances in crop health, resilience and productivity.
“These research findings can help us build tools to predict which new corn varieties will perform well in particular environments because we will be better able to identify the functions of individual genes in corn,” Schnable, a professor of agronomy, said in a news release.
Schnable and scientists from Iowa State University and China recently published their findings, titled “A Complete Telomere-to-Telomere Assembly of the Maize Genome,” in the journal Nature Genetics. Their findings come one year after the complete mapping of the human genome.
Technology used in the first draft of a corn genome, in 2009, identified a significant portion of corn’s wide variety of genetic material. Still, many genetic regions were too complex to be deciphered by the technology available at that time. In all, more than 100,000 gaps in the genetic sequence remained to be filled.
“Our team drew on the latest technology, plus the particular expertise of the individual team members, and that finally made possible the mapping of the complete corn genome,” Schnable said.
In that first study, scientists had been able to map the centromeres — the complicated middle portions of chromosomes — for only two of corn’s 10 chromosomes, for example. Schnable and his colleagues were able to sequence all 10.
Schnable focused on regions of the corn genome containing genes called nearly identical paralogs — two or more genes located next to each other that are so similar it was hard or impossible to tell them apart in previous genomic-mapping efforts. Genetic repetition takes on extraordinary complexity in the corn genome, resulting in large areas of chromosomal material packed together in ways that have defied individual identification and analysis.
With this new complete analysis of a much-studied corn line known as Mo17, Schnable said, “we’re now able to resolve each of those individual genetic copies and start to do a better job of figuring out what individual genes do, rather than having all this combined into a mishmash where it’s hard to figure out which gene is doing what.”
The idea for this international project originated with Chinese researchers. Schnable has known Jinsheng Lai, a Chinese scientist and the paper’s lead author, for more than a decade, going back to when Schnable was a postdoctoral researcher at the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences.
This new corn genome sequence has particular long-term value for developing improved corn varieties by strengthening the scientific understanding of how differences in corn genetics affect varieties.
“Rather than conducting selection, we will have the potential to design and engineer corn varieties to adapt to changing climates and grow in more
nitrogen-limited conditions,” Schnable said. “We can be more nimble in adapting corn to future challenges in terms of increasing yield and using less nitrogen and water.”
New opportunities also are possible, long term, for creating higher-value secondary products, such as additional value for dried distillers grains from ethanol plants.
With the complete corn genome now sequenced, scientists will be able to proceed to important follow-up research to study and determine the function of individual genes that weren’t identified in previous corn genomic research.
“Many of these genes are likely involved in corn’s ability to adapt to different environments and different stresses,” Schnable said.